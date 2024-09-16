Heralding a new chapter of innovation and growth

IN THE HEART of Malaysia’s education landscape, a new chapter is unfolding at the University of Cyberjaya (UoC), with the appointment of Professor Dr David Whitford as its Vice Chancellor, whose impressive track record is poised to lead the University to new heights of excellence. Whitford graduated in medicine from both Cambridge and Newcastle universities in the UK. Following vocational training in general practice, he practised as a family physician for 16 years in Newcastle upon Tyne, establishing a practice at the forefront of quality medical care in the UK. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded a Fellowship from the Royal College of General Practitioners in 1996 and a Doctorate from Cambridge University in 2003. In a recent interview, Whitford shared insights into his vision for UoC: “The area I really believe in, in terms of the vision for the university, is the need to be very innovative in the way that we think,” he said, underscoring the importance of adapting to the rapidly evolving educational landscape.

Whitford’s primary aim, to motivate the university’s educators so they encourage students to think critically, challenge notions, ask more questions and simply aim for excellence. This is in line with the university’s passion for ‘Unleashing Changemakers’, which drives the fact that the university does not just produce graduates, but instead cultivates individuals who can become proactive agents of change. Whitford also believes the university needs to be transformational, and for this to happen, it is important for students to know they have the power to change and influence society. He is also an advocate of incorporating AI into the university’s curriculum. “At the moment, our programmes such as Psychology and Biomedical Engineering Technology have introduced generative AI in their curricula. I’m working to ensure that this is done university-wide with all programmes. The reality is that generative AI can be used constructively with students to challenge them. When used correctly, generative AI is transformative for education as it can be used to tutor students,” he added. “Students should also be aiming to cultivate soft skills as it truly helps with career progression.