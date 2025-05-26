THE legacy of Tan Sri Wong Mook Leong lives on through a generous RM1 million donation towards student loan funds, ensuring financially challenged students can pursue their education with greater ease.

Datuk Wong Shung Yen, son of the late Mook Leong, contributed RM500,000 to Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), establishing the TARC-Tan Sri Wong Mook Leong Student Loan.

The initiative marks the 135th donor loan under the TAR UMT Student Loan Fund, a revolving, interest-free financial aid programme aimed at helping deserving students complete their tertiary education.

During a mock cheque presentation ceremony at TAR UMT’s Kuala Lumpur campus on May 15, the donation was handed over to Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy, Chairman of the Board of Governors (BOG) and TAR UMT Alumni Council (TAC).

In a second significant contribution, Shung Yen presented another RM500,000 cheque to Prof Datuk Dr Ewe Hong Tat, President of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), for the establishment of a similar fund: UTAR-Tan Sri Wong Mook Leong Student Loan.

Prominent figures present at the event included Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon, member of the Board of Trustees, TARC Education Foundation, Datuk Chong Sin Woon, member of the Board of Governors, and Prof Datuk Ir Dr Lee Sze Wei, President of TAR UMT.

Reflecting on Mook Leong’s unwavering dedication to education, Chan recalled his principled leadership and tireless efforts to foster unity across Malaysia’s diverse communities.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation to Shun Yen for establishing this student loan fund in his late father’s honour. If Tan Sri Wong were with us today, he would embrace this initiative with immense pride and joy. This is a truly meaningful way to keep his legacy alive,” said Chan.

For Shun Yen, the establishment of these funds is more than just a tribute—it is a continuation of his father’s mission to support students in need.

“This initiative is not solely about honouring my father’s name; it is about creating opportunities for financially challenged students to complete their education—something my father was deeply passionate about,” said Shun Yen.

Throughout his career, Mook Leong played a pivotal role in shaping Malaysia’s educational financing landscape. He was instrumental in the formation of Koperasi Jayadiri Malaysia Berhad (KOJADI), one of the country’s earliest structured student loan programmes. His leadership on the board helped KOJADI grow into one of Malaysia’s most impactful education loan cooperatives.

“This is the most fitting way to honour my father—not through mere ceremony, but through continuity. We hope the fund will continue to support students with the same drive and determination that my father once had—so that they, in time, may give back to the communities that uplifted them, just as he did,” said Shun Yen, expressing gratitude to Chan for his efforts in bringing the initiative to life.

With these newly established funds, the late Mook Leong’s commitment to educational empowerment remains firmly in place, ensuring Malaysia’s future generations will continue to have access to financial support as they pursue their dreams.