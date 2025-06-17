IJN Holdings has announced the successful upgrade of IJN College to IJN University College (IJNUC) status, after receiving official endorsement from the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) on May 13.

Since its establishment in 2008, IJN College was developed to address Malaysia’s increasing demand for specialised healthcare education. Operating under the IJN Holdings umbrella alongside Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) — the nation’s leading heart treatment facility with international recognition — the college provides students with hands-on experience under the guidance of expert medical professionals and specialists.

This status upgrade validates IJNUC’s position as a leading educational centre for cardiovascular medicine, allied health disciplines, and healthcare administration. The achievement represents a major step forward in the institution’s development and its capacity to prepare future healthcare workers.

The institution’s flagship programme, the Graduate Certificate in Cardiovascular and Thoracic Sciences, has successfully trained over 400 alumni who now contribute to healthcare systems domestically and abroad. In total, more than 600 healthcare professionals have completed their studies at the institution since it began operations, demonstrating its academic quality and professional relevance.

IJNUC currently provides diverse diploma and specialised programmes, such as:

Advanced Diploma in Cardiac Nursing

Advanced Diploma in Cardiac Emergencies

Diploma programmes covering Medical and Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Occupational Safety and Health, Healthcare Management, Psychology, and Human Resource Management

Specialised Post Basic training in Infection Control and Renal Dialysis

Foundation courses in Science and Arts

The new university college designation has enabled IJNUC to secure MQA authorisation for additional degree programmes:

Bachelor of Science in Cardiovascular Technology (Honours)

Bachelor of Nursing Science (Honours)

Diploma in Nursing

These undergraduate programmes will launch with the September 2025 academic year, welcoming students to the Yayasan Selangor facility situated next to IJN Hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

Looking ahead, IJNUC’s academic development strategy includes expanding into comprehensive undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral offerings:

Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Technology

Bachelor of Pharmacy (Franchise programme)

Bachelor of Physiotherapy

Master’s in Cardiothoracic Surgery

Master’s in Health Psychology

Master’s in Healthcare Management

Doctorate in Healthcare Management

Leveraging its clinical expertise, IJNUC is also developing specialised postgraduate medical training in cardiothoracic surgery, cardiology, paediatric cardiology, and anaesthesiology, strengthening its position as a premier training destination for Malaysia’s medical specialists.

In addition to formal degree programs, IJNUC provides continuing education through short courses, professional certifications, and consulting services designed for healthcare professional development. These offerings include Patient Care Assistant Certification, Professional Certificate in Cardiac Nursing, Body Mechanics and Ergonomics Training, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), and Basic Life Support (BLS).

This significant achievement underscores IJNUC’s dedication to developing competent, caring, and adaptable healthcare professionals, advancing Malaysia’s objectives for excellent, accessible, and specialized healthcare education.