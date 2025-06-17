KUANTAN: The Pahang government will establish a high-tech zone in the state, dedicated to attracting companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and big data.

State Investment, Industrial development, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman, Datuk Mohamad Nizar Mohamad Najib, said the initiative aims to draw investments from technology firms to the east coast region.

“The Pahang High-Tech Zone will be developed in the Kuantan area. Should there be any changes to the location, we will make an official announcement. We also aim to attract talent in the AI sector to be part of the ecosystem and support the growth of startup companies we are nurturing in Pahang,” he added.

He said this to reporters after launching the AI for Productivity Transformation and officiating the closing ceremony of the Speed GCPV (Grid-Connected Photovoltaic) programme at the Pahang Skills Development Centre here today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Nizar expressed hope that Pahang Skills and the Pahang Foundation would collaborate to attract companies and fresh talent in the field of AI to the state.

“We in Pahang must be well-prepared to face both the opportunities and challenges that AI will bring. The state government will also explore potential incentives to encourage more AI companies to establish operations here, rather than limiting their presence to the Klang Valley or other states.

He added that the state government is also exploring the development of floating solar farms, or floating photovoltaics (FPV), as part of its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

He said the proposed solar farm would be built on a suitable lake or dam site, with the project expected to take two years to complete.

“We need to produce more skilled and knowledgeable technicians in the solar energy sector, both in Pahang and across Malaysia. So far, 288 participants have been trained in this field through the Speed GCPV programme,” he added.