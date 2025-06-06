BANK Muamalat Malaysia Berhad (Bank Muamalat) today officially launched ATLAS by Bank Muamalat, Malaysia’s first Islamic digital-only bank designed around faith and lifestyle alignment. Purpose-built to offer a seamless, Shariah-compliant banking experience, ATLAS combines innovative financial technology with lifestyle features tailored for the faith-conscious and tech-savvy generation.

The launch marks a transformative milestone in Bank Muamalat’s journey to redefine Islamic banking and positions the Bank as a pioneer in Malaysia’s rapidly growing digital banking landscape. It is a key component of the Bank’s five-year RISE26+ Strategy, which aims to revolutionize the financial ecosystem through innovation, operational resilience, and Shariah leadership.

Designed from the ground up to meet evolving consumer expectations, ATLAS blends digital convenience with spiritual enrichment, creating a holistic financial ecosystem for the modern Muslim.

A distinctively Islamic, faith-centric experience

ATLAS stands apart from mainstream digital banking offerings by delivering a uniquely Islamic, faith-centered experience. The platform integrates features such as real-time Prayer Times, Daily Doa, Islamic Calendar, Zikir Counter, Kiblat Finder, as well as dedicated services for Zakat and Qurban — all thoughtfully crafted to support customers in living a values-driven and faith-aligned lifestyle.

“ATLAS was built for people — to deliver not just financial solutions, but meaningful digital experiences that align with our customers’ values and daily needs. It represents the next evolution of Islamic banking: intuitive, inclusive, and deeply personal,” said Khairul Kamarudin, President and CEO of Bank Muamalat.

Khairul also highlighted ATLAS’s role in expanding financial inclusion by reaching underserved and unbanked communities, particularly younger Malaysians, thereby contributing to sustainable national growth.

Powered by leading global technology partners

Developed in partnership with global technology leaders including Mambu, Google Cloud, Backbase, HyperQB, and Kestrl, ATLAS delivers a secure, scalable, and user-centric digital banking experience. These collaborations ensure the platform adheres to world-class standards for performance, data privacy, and customer engagement.

Fast onboarding and exclusive launch offers

ATLAS employs a digital-first approach, enabling users to activate accounts and start transacting within minutes through instant onboarding. Soon, the platform will introduce the virtual ATLAS x Mastercard Debit Card-i, granting immediate access to secure, Shariah-compliant digital payments.

To encourage early adoption, ATLAS is offering an exclusive 5% profit rate for the first three months to early users — a limited-time, high-yield Shariah-compliant savings incentive (terms and conditions apply).

Innovative savings and financial planning features

The platform features profit-generating savings accounts with daily earnings. Upcoming enhancements will include flexible Savings Pouch tools and personalized financial planning features designed to promote purposeful money management in alignment with spiritual values.



Availability

ATLAS is now available for download on the Apple App Store, with the Google Play Store version coming soon.

Join the journey to better

More than just a banking app, ATLAS is your digital companion for financial and spiritual growth. With innovation at its core and values at its heart, ATLAS sets a new benchmark in Islamic digital banking.

For more information, please visit https://atlasmuamalat.com.my.