IWK CSR initiative empower youth towards environmental sustainability

IN continuing its 30th anniversary celebration, Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) has introduced the “Perantis IWK Programme”, tailored for new graduates and final-year graduates who are passionate about environmental sustainability and personal development.

Held in collaboration with NK Communications PLT, the programme aims to empower the youth and drive them towards environmental sustainability, by providing soft skills and develop leadership qualities.

Also, it was for the participants to learn how to create impactful social media campaigns, which would be an important communication component in their career. The five-day programme combined theoretical, practical, team-work skills and physical training aspects.

Conducted by NK Communications director who is also radio announcer and TV host Natalie Kniese and certified Human Resource Development Corporation (HRDF) trainer and certified professional image consultant Lalitha Muthusamy, all participants underwent theoretical learning and practical aspects to understand the sewage treatment process.

During the programme’s award-giving ceremony, IWK CEO Narendran Maniam said: “The purpose of this programme is to not only celebrate three decades of IWK’s service, but it also aims to develop human capital while fostering interest in preserving environmental sustainability. We believe that Perantis IWK Programme will help to empower the youth and prepare them for the working world. I am proud of the commitment and efforts shown by all participants.”

He added that the Perantis IWK Programme was part of the inspiration from the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative, known as “IWK Cares”, which focuses on its three main pillars – environment, community and education.