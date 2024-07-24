IWK CSR initiative empower youth towards environmental sustainability

IN continuing its 30th anniversary celebration, Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) has introduced the “Perantis IWK Programme”, tailored for new graduates and final-year graduates who are passionate about environmental sustainability and personal development.
Held in collaboration with NK Communications PLT, the programme aims to empower the youth and drive them towards environmental sustainability, by providing soft skills and develop leadership qualities.
Also, it was for the participants to learn how to create impactful social media campaigns, which would be an important communication component in their career. The five-day programme combined theoretical, practical, team-work skills and physical training aspects.
Conducted by NK Communications director who is also radio announcer and TV host Natalie Kniese and certified Human Resource Development Corporation (HRDF) trainer and certified professional image consultant Lalitha Muthusamy, all participants underwent theoretical learning and practical aspects to understand the sewage treatment process.
During the programme’s award-giving ceremony, IWK CEO Narendran Maniam said: “The purpose of this programme is to not only celebrate three decades of IWK’s service, but it also aims to develop human capital while fostering interest in preserving environmental sustainability. We believe that Perantis IWK Programme will help to empower the youth and prepare them for the working world. I am proud of the commitment and efforts shown by all participants.”
He added that the Perantis IWK Programme was part of the inspiration from the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative, known as “IWK Cares”, which focuses on its three main pillars – environment, community and education.
The programme participants not only underwent the training but they also competed to win the three main prizes – RM1,000 cash per person and the chance of a job or industrial training opportunities at IWK.
The “Best Group” award went to “Purrfect Duo”, consisting of Lew Bay Sin and Naida Sofea Mohd Noorhazli, while the “Best Networker” award was won by Irwan Ibrahim.
“IWK Youth”, a group comprising Eng Jin Cherng, Irwan and Alia Nurmaisarah Hairil Anuar, won the Physical Challenge Activity.
The final evaluation was conducted by a panel that included IWK planning and engineering department head Taufik Salleh, IWK corporate communication department head Wan Esuriyanti Wan Ahmad, IWK human resources and human capital department senior manager Azhan Mohd Lazim and NK Communications managing director Misha Shah.
“Purrfect Duo” Lew and Naida Sofea agreed that the training and skills provided throughout the programme offered a new experience for all of the participants.
“Not only did we gain a lot of knowledge about the sewerage system, but the programme was conducted for free. We feel very fortunate to have this opportunity and hope that IWK will be able to continue the Perantis IWK Programme for years to come, so that more young generations can benefit from it,” both of them said.