$!JAECOO eyes challenger position in C-segment SUV market

THE C-segment SUV playing field in Malaysia is rapidly expanding with an emerging range of competitive entry level to premium variants. One such contender in the segment is premium off-road SUV brand, JAECOO, a brand looking to tap into the potential of Malaysia’s growing urban elite with a taste for off-road adventure.

Alluding to the market’s early reaction to the brand, JAECOO Malaysia President, Leo Chen, said, “JAECOO is enjoying a lot of interest here in Malaysia. We believe that the JAECOO brand is very much in line with Malaysia’s emerging group of trailblazers who enjoy an active lifestyle and appreciate a vehicle that performs on any terrain with an impressive off-road driving experience. And this is exactly what we aim to deliver.”

Hosting members from the media fraternity for an Iftar meal in conjunction with Ramadhan recently, JAECOO Malaysia Vice-President, Emily Lek, elaborated about market opportunity, “JAECOO’s debut is timely as Malaysia experiences growing demand for SUVs. We believe JAECOO is well positioned as a strong challenger in the C-segment SUV market, in line with the positive sentiments from prospect customers.”