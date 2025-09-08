$!JessC clinches “Best Asian Pop” at InterContinental Music Awards 2025

AUSTRALIA-based therapeutic singer JessC has added another major accolade to her list of achievements, winning the “Best Asian Pop” award at the InterContinental Music Awards (ICMA) 2025.
The award was given for her song “My Style,“ from her Mandarin album of the same name.
The ICMA ceremony was held in Los Angeles and is known for honoring music creators globally, with a judging panel that includes producers and songwriters who have worked with renowned artists like Celine Dion and Selena Gomez.
JessC, who has released three albums in Mandarin, Malay, and English this year, has been on an unstoppable global rise.
Her Mandarin album, “My Style,“ has had great success on Chinese streaming platforms and radio stations.
Her Malay album, “Dekati,“ created a phenomenon in Indonesia, while her English single “Six Feet Deep” gained radio airplay in major Western markets like New York, Vancouver, and Sydney.
She has also been featured by over 250 major U.S. media outlets, including ABC and NBC.
The win at the ICMA makes JessC one of the biggest winners in the “Best of Asia” category, celebrating her third major triumph in less than six months across China, Indonesia, and North America.
Her winning song was praised by the ICMA jury for its originality, artistic expression, and cross-cultural influence.
JessC, who is preparing for a year-end world tour, expressed her gratitude for the award, stating it is a victory for her entire team and supporters.
She believes that “Music has the power to heal, connect hearts, and bridge cultures”.
Following this win, JessC is launching a global promotion for her upcoming single “One Chance,“ with a goal to reach 50 countries and 100 cities by the end of the year.
She will also be returning to Kuala Lumpur for her “My Style World Tour Concert” on December 20, 2025, at Mega Star Arena, following her sold-out concert in May 2025 at the Genting Arena of Stars.
Fans can expect to hear her award-winning hit and new original songs at the concert.