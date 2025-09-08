$!JessC clinches “Best Asian Pop” at InterContinental Music Awards 2025

AUSTRALIA-based therapeutic singer JessC has added another major accolade to her list of achievements, winning the “Best Asian Pop” award at the InterContinental Music Awards (ICMA) 2025.

The award was given for her song “My Style,“ from her Mandarin album of the same name.

The ICMA ceremony was held in Los Angeles and is known for honoring music creators globally, with a judging panel that includes producers and songwriters who have worked with renowned artists like Celine Dion and Selena Gomez.

JessC, who has released three albums in Mandarin, Malay, and English this year, has been on an unstoppable global rise.

Her Mandarin album, “My Style,“ has had great success on Chinese streaming platforms and radio stations.

Her Malay album, “Dekati,“ created a phenomenon in Indonesia, while her English single “Six Feet Deep” gained radio airplay in major Western markets like New York, Vancouver, and Sydney.

She has also been featured by over 250 major U.S. media outlets, including ABC and NBC.