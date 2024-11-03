Join the Changemakers of Tomorrow

CYBERJAYA: University of Cyberjaya (UoC) celebrates its recent triumph, securing the coveted Bronze Award at the Putra Aria Brand Awards, within the Education and Learning sphere. The brainchild of the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (”4As”) in 2022, this accolade further cements the University’s commitment to producing only the best in education.

Since its establishment in 2005, UoC has strived to unleash changemakers and pave the way for a better future for its graduates and the community they impact. UoC’s diverse programmes and commitment to innovation empower students to become the architects of change in their respective fields.

With diverse academic disciplines, UoC offers a comprehensive spectrum of educational programmes all year round. The University caters to a wide variety of diverse programmes spanning Pharmacy, Mass Communications, and Digital Creative Content, to Occupational Safety and Health, Nursing, Psychology, Pharmacy, Education, Multimedia, Business Administration, IT and Medicine. Students have to complete one year of the university’s Foundation studies, before they can pursue the programmes available.

Innovation remains the cornerstone of University of Cyberjaya's philosophy, leading to the University recently offering a host of Creative Arts and Design programmes.

At the forefront of progress, UoC has built facilities, tailored to the needs of students, which include Drawing Studios, Design Studios, Mac Labs, Animation Labs, Sound Studios, including Photo and Videography Studios to meet the evolving necessities of the creative arts industry.

This provides impetus for the Creative Arts students at the University to ignite their imagination and cultivate artistic competency, readying them for careers in visual arts, design, and creative industries.

This is further strengthened with the newly revamped Mass Communications curriculum, which provides students with state-of-the-art tools and methodologies in journalism, broadcasting, and digital media, empowering them to effectively communicate and bring about meaningful change in the dynamic sphere of communications.

In response to the increasing demand for healthcare practitioners, UoC introduces its inaugural Bachelor of Dietetics programme, open for March 2024 intake, as well as offer full scholarships for its Nursing programmes, in partnership with IHH Hospitals and Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara.