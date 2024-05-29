Jumpstart your MBA experience with The University of Manchester

Professionals can mark their calendars for an exclusive virtual preview of the part-time Manchester Global MBA, scheduled for June 5 2024 at 7.30 pm. The programme preview will showcase the unique advantages that set the Manchester Global MBA apart from other programmes. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the programme’s comprehensive structure, admissions process, financing options, and the opportunities available to graduates.

A key highlight of the preview includes details on special Bicentenary incentives, making it an ideal time to consider enrolling. Additionally, preview attendees can understand how they benefit from The University of Manchester's rich legacy of academic excellence and ground breaking research, including its affiliation with the prestigious Russell Group of universities.

The University of Manchester and the Alliance Manchester Business School boasts a rich legacy, including 25 Nobel Prize laureates and a tradition of cutting-edge research, positioning it at the forefront of global challenges with innovative solutions that transform lives. Alliance Manchester Business School (AMBS) is triple accredited by AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS, making them one of the world’s elite groups of business schools.

The Manchester Global MBA preview, held in anticipation of the upcoming July intake, will also feature core modules delivered in Kuala Lumpur, offering a blend of local and international learning experiences.

Attendees will also have the chance to apply to schedule one-to-one consultations to discuss their specific educational needs and questions, using this link: https://forms.gle/3jCpMXvPacJHprsG6 .

The Manchester Global MBA offers global learning opportunities with six global workshop locations: Dubai, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manchester, Shanghai, and Singapore. Students can choose to study electives at selected global workshop locations and enjoy a complimentary 6-night accommodation, allowing them to immerse themselves in the heart of the fastest-growing economies, build an international network, and gain a competitive edge.

This unique aspect of the programme emphasises its commitment to providing a global perspective and real-world experience, making it an exceptional choice for aspiring leaders.

In addition to this preview, Alliance Manchester Business School recently conducted a successful masterclass session on May 17, 2024, at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya.