LBS Bina debuts three year roadmap at annual town hall meeting

PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Berhad has proudly introduced its bold and dynamic 8 x 8 Strategy during the LBS Town Hall Meeting 2025 held on Jan 23.

The three-year corporate roadmap, spanning 2025 to 2027, aims to elevate the Group’s achievements to unprecedented heights, solidifying its position as a leader in the property development industry.

At the core of the 8 x 8 Strategy is LBS’s commitment to launch a pipeline of projects with a total gross development value (“GDV”) of approximately RM8 billion over the next three years.

Under LBS’s development plans, the Group is dedicated to developing homes that enable Malaysians of all walks of life to realise their dreams of homeownership. These projects will feature a diverse mix of high-rise and landed homes located in key urban regions mainly across Klang Valley, Pahang, Johor and Perak.

LBS will also continue to expand its existing townships, recognising that these developments are crucial to fostering sustainable urban growth, enhancing the quality of life and driving economic development. The Group’s townships currently include KITA @ Cybersouth, LBS Alam Perdana, Bandar Saujana Putra and most recently Rimbawan – a premier, eco-conscious development launched in October 2024.

Beyond residential projects, LBS will develop state-of-the-art industrial and commercial hubs tailored to modern business needs. These hubs will be strategically positioned to offer seamless accessibility to infrastructure and logistics networks, ensuring operational efficiency for their occupants. This underscores LBS’s dedication to fostering a business-friendly ecosystem that supports long-term economic development and competitiveness.