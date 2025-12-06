$!LG Malaysia rebrands rent-up to LG subscribe, unveils LG PuriCare™ ATOM-U Water Purifier

LG Electronics Malaysia has unveiled a major shift in how Malaysians can access cutting-edge home appliances — by rebranding its LG Rent-Up programme to LG Subscribe. This move, launched at an exclusive event featuring LG Brand Ambassador and Paris 2024 Olympic Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia, positions Malaysia as the first global LG subsidiary to fully adopt the home appliance subscription model.

The new branding reflects LG’s shift from traditional product ownership to a modern, flexible subscription approach, aligning with its “Life’s Good” philosophy — making innovative technology more accessible and affordable for everyone.

“Customers were confused by the term ‘rent’ — unsure if it meant short-term use or eventual ownership,” said Mr. Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia.

“By moving to ‘LG Subscribe’, we’re providing clarity and aligning with successful strategies already in place in Korea, Singapore, India, and Thailand.”