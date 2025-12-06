$!LG Malaysia rebrands rent-up to LG subscribe, unveils LG PuriCare™ ATOM-U Water Purifier

LG Electronics Malaysia has unveiled a major shift in how Malaysians can access cutting-edge home appliances — by rebranding its LG Rent-Up programme to LG Subscribe. This move, launched at an exclusive event featuring LG Brand Ambassador and Paris 2024 Olympic Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia, positions Malaysia as the first global LG subsidiary to fully adopt the home appliance subscription model.
The new branding reflects LG’s shift from traditional product ownership to a modern, flexible subscription approach, aligning with its “Life’s Good” philosophy — making innovative technology more accessible and affordable for everyone.
“Customers were confused by the term ‘rent’ — unsure if it meant short-term use or eventual ownership,” said Mr. Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia.
“By moving to ‘LG Subscribe’, we’re providing clarity and aligning with successful strategies already in place in Korea, Singapore, India, and Thailand.”
The rebrand is part of LG’s Future Vision 2030, which aims to evolve the company into a Smart Life Solution Company, delivering intelligent, connected experiences across homes, businesses, transport, and digital platforms.
“This marks a pivotal moment for how Malaysians experience premium technology,” Justin said.
“LG Subscribe removes the financial barriers of upfront ownership — and offers flexibility for modern lifestyles.”
Subscribers can choose from a range of 10 premium products, including the LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier, LG CordZero™ vacuums, LG ArtCool™ air conditioners, and the LG WashTower™. These come bundled with 5 to 7 years of professional maintenance, LG ThinQ™ smart integration, and customisable payment plans.
The service is gaining popularity, particularly among young families seeking affordable ways to equip their homes with high-end appliances.
Olympian Lee Zii Jia applauded the initiative at the event: “As someone who values both performance and flexibility, I admire how LG Subscribe makes premium products more accessible.
“It’s a smart way of living — always adapting and evolving, just like in sports.”
To mark the rebranding, LG also launched its latest innovation — the LG PuriCare™ ATOM-U, a sleek under-sink water purifier designed for minimalist spaces. With advanced purification technology, a compact design, and aesthetic appeal, ATOM-U promises both functionality and elegance for modern homes.
“The combination of LG Subscribe and ATOM-U reflects our holistic approach to innovation,” added Justin.
“We’re not just rethinking products — we’re transforming how people experience them.”