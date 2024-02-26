MOG Starts the Year Strong with “All Eyes on Me” Tour, Celebrating Eyes for Health, Heart for Vision

Leading eye care provider empowering an immersive vision care journey, balancing fashion and function.

MOG’s commitment to vision care is showcased through cutting-edge technology and personalized, hospital-grade eye assessment and consultation.

MOG (Metro Optical Group) embarks on a celebratory journey with its “All Eyes on Me” tour, marking a remarkable 28-year evolution in the eye care industry. Spearheaded by MOG’s CEO Datin Bernice Low, this tour is more than just an event – it is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in vision care. Kicking off at Pavilion Bukit Jalil in January 2024, the tour promises an immersive experience that showcases MOG’s dedication to providing personalised optical solutions and embracing cutting-edge technologies. Low reflects on MOG’s journey, expressing pride in the company’s deep-rooted passion for eye health and its mission to empower individuals to see, feel, and look their best. Central to the “All Eyes on Me” event is the opportunity for participants to engage with MOG’s seasoned optometrists and optical stylists through personalised consultations.

These experts offer guidance to help attendees discover the optimal eye care solutions tailored to their specific needs and preferences. It is not just about correcting vision – it is about understanding and addressing individual requirements for a comprehensive eye care experience. Moreover, the event highlights MOG’s commitment to staying at the forefront of eye care technology. Attendees can explore the latest advancements, including hospital-grade assessments for early detection of various eye conditions like dry eye, cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration. The inclusion of precise eye pressure and muscle coordination tests, along with innovative eye map profiling and risk assessment, underscores MOG’s dedication to delivering top-notch care through its acclaimed 6-in-1 Vision Experience.

In addition to the extensive state-of-art assessments, attendees are also invited to an immersive experience of various vision simulation zones catering to vision needs for different age groups – kids, teens, adults and elderly. Carefully curated to cater to diverse needs and preferences across all age groups, these offerings exemplify MOG’s commitment to providing quality products that enhance both vision and style. Ultimately, through expert consultations, attendees can browse through an exclusive product showcase featuring premium eyewear brands and innovative lens technologies including the likes of eyewear customisation, smart glasses, virtual try-on and myopia management treatment lenses. Low emphasises that for MOG, eye care transcends mere vision correction; it is about offering personalised solutions in an enjoyable shopping environment and providing reliable aftercare services. As MOG celebrates its 28th year of excellence, she invites everyone to join in the festivities and stay tuned for more exciting events throughout 2024.