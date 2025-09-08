MST Golf Leads Coastal Clean-Up at Pantai Morib

IN a significant move to reinforce its commitment to environmental stewardship, MST Golf Group, Malaysia’s leading golf retailer, organised a successful beach clean-up at Pantai Morib Baharu on August 23.

The initiative was part of the company’s Community Give Back Day and was conducted under its sustainability pillar, Resilient Environmental Stewardship.

The event brought together a robust team of 85 participants, including MST Golf employees, customers, family members, and partners like Cobra, Garmin, and Under Armour.

Their collective efforts resulted in the collection of 181.6 kilogrammes of waste along the shoreline.

Participants were educated on coastal conservation by Reef Check Malaysia and the collected waste was responsibly managed by GZW RETURN™.

To further align with its green practices, MST Golf also collaborated with Opack to use reusable meal boxes for the event, preventing the use of 85 single-use plastic containers.

“I was pleased to see our employees, brand partners, family, and friends come together on a Saturday morning working hand-in-hand to support this important initiative,“ said Ng Yap, Group CEO of MST Golf Group.

He emphasised that the event’s greater impact was in providing participants a firsthand understanding of the harm of microplastics to marine life.

Theresa Ng, Chief Operations Officer of Reef Check Malaysia, praised MST Golf’s effort, highlighting how businesses can lead by example in environmental conservation through collective action.

The event successfully cleaned the beach and created a platform for collaboration across the golf community and beyond, demonstrating the lasting impact of teamwork aligned with a purpose.

MST Golf remains committed to safeguarding ecosystems and championing sustainable practices in sports and everyday life.