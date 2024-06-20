$!MSU major rise in global Impact Rankings 2024 SDG categories

THE Management and Science University (MSU) has risen100 rungs on the Times Higher Education’s (THE) Impact Rankings 2024.

Placed at world top 301-400 out of 2,152 higher education institutions from 125 countries worldwide this year on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) metric, MSU also rose in scores across SDG 1’s “No Poverty”, SDG 4’s “Quality Education”, SDG 5’s “Gender Equality”, SDG 17’s “Partnerships for the Goals” as well as SDG 14’s “Life Below Water”.

Topping the rise in ranks for MSU on the sustainability achievement is SDG 1, which places the university at the world’stop 41 for “No Poverty” as well as SDG 4 at world’stop 72 for “Quality Education”.

The THE Impact Rankings 2024 also places MSU at world’stop 101-200 for SDG 5 “Gender Equality”, SDG 17 “Partnerships for Goals”, and SDG 14 “Life Below Water”.

Meanwhile for SDG 10 “Reduced Inequalities”, SDG 3 “Good Health and Well Being” and SDG 2 “Zero Hunger”, MSU were placed among the world’stop 201-300.

MSU has also demonstrated its commitment to the UNSDGs in several other categories in the THE Impact Rankings, including SDG 13 “Climate Action”, SDG 12 “Responsible Consumption and Production”, SDG 15 “Life on Land”, SDG 12 “Sustainable Cities and Communities”, SDG 6 “Clean Water and Sanitation”, among others.

MSU stated that the achievement indicates that it prioritises the SDG impact by consistently focusing on innovation for sustainable development and society.

“As a university that is committed to sustainability for the common good, MSU embraces SDG initiatives in key areas affecting research, publication, quality education, students and community engagement activities.

“As one of the top higher learning institutions, MSU is driven at empowering the community with awareness, knowledge, skills and opportunities aligned with the United Nations’ initiatives.”

A total of 29 institutions from Malaysia participated in the rankings this time around, compared to 24 last year.

The THE Impact Rankings 2024 evaluates universities’ contributions in research, management, academic services and teachings that align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Entering its sixth year, the ranking is the only global benchmark in evaluating universities’ contributions to UNSDG and their commitment to sustainability. It assesses institutions across four critical areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

MSU houses the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, the School of Graduate Studies, the Graduate School of Management, and the Centre for Fundamental Studies.

“In all, as an applied, enterprise, holistic and international university, MSU offers foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate, and flexible programmes through an entry system that facilitates admission of students from all walks of life, where we aim atTransforming Lives and Enriching Future,” says MSU.