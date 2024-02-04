MyTOWNKL launch ‘Unfolding Raya Wonders’ campaign

MyTOWN Shopping Centre (MyTOWNKL) invites all to step into a world where tradition meets modernisation and the timeless charm of Raya intertwines with the wonders of contemporary design, when it launched its “Unfolding Raya Wonders” campaign last week.

It describes the campaign as a “journey of discovery through a captivating pop-up greeting card concept that celebrates the essence of Hari Raya Aidilfitri tradition”.

MyTOWNKL general manager Mohd Azhan Che Mat said: “In the heart of every Raya celebration lies the spirit of togetherness, a radiant beacon that unites families, friends, and communities in joyous harmony. We believe in celebrating diversity and inclusivity, and Hari Raya is a wonderful opportunity to embrace and honour our cultural traditions.”

Festive decor

MyTOWNKL further adds that Unfolding Raya Wonders is a world where tradition thrives through memories of a pop-up greeting card. “Through sophisticated design and meticulous craftsmanship, this masterpiece brings the magic of Raya to life, capturing the essence of this festive holiday in every fold and crease.

“As the card unfolds, a breathtaking scene emerges, transporting shoppers to a world of wonder and delight. At the heart of this theme lies a finely fabricated Eternal Dome that serves as a canvas for our imagination. Embedded with LED lights, this centrepiece promises to bring the scene to life, casting a warm and inviting glow that captures the spirit of the season.”

Raya showcases

At MyTOWNKL now, a bustling marketplace comes to life, filled with the sights and sounds of Raya festivities. From traditional art crafts and musical performances to joyous gatherings, every element is carefully crafted to immerse viewers in the magic of the celebration.

Shoppers are welcomed to participate in an array of Hari Raya Aidilfitri activities and be mesmerised by special performances while shopping or dining.

The events (including schedule and location) line-up is as follows: