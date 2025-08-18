OH!SOME opens largest Malaysian store with 188 Gachapon machines

TRENDY lifestyle retailer OH!SOME has made a spectacular entrance into IOI City Mall Putrajaya with its eighth Malaysian location, bringing an impressive collection of 188 gachapon machines and an exclusive Disney collaboration to Malaysia’s largest shopping destination. The 1,000-square-foot flagship store represents the brand’s most ambitious Malaysian venture yet, combining global curation with local preferences in a vibrant retail playground.

The new Putrajaya location continues OH!SOME’s strategic expansion across key Malaysian cities, following successful launches in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Seremban, and Melaka. This latest opening demonstrates the brand’s commitment to deepening its presence in Malaysia’s diverse retail landscape while adapting to local cultural preferences.

Shopping enthusiasts can explore 15 distinct product categories ranging from beauty and personal care to trendy collectibles, stationery, and accessories. The store’s thoughtful curation includes 70% halal-certified food products, reflecting OH!SOME’s dedication to serving Malaysia’s multicultural community with products that meet diverse dietary and lifestyle requirements.

The beauty section showcases popular local and international brands including Wawawax, Glad2Glow, The Originote, and Skintific, all carrying relevant certifications to ensure quality and compliance with local preferences. This careful brand partnership approach ensures customers can confidently explore new products while finding their trusted favorites.

Four specially designed themed zones create an immersive shopping experience that goes beyond traditional retail. The Anime & Comics zone, Travel Essentials section, DIY Crafts area, and Creative Gifts corner are strategically arranged to inspire creativity and encourage exploration. Each zone targets specific customer interests, making product discovery an engaging journey rather than a routine shopping trip.

The store’s centerpiece capsule toy zone features 188 gachapon machines offering an extensive collection of quirky, adorable, and unique collectibles. Popular intellectual properties including Nailoong and Jujutsu Kaisen are prominently featured, creating Instagram-worthy moments that encourage social sharing and repeat visits.

Disney fans will discover collaboration merchandise throughout the store, featuring beloved characters from Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, Mickey Mouse, and Donald Duck collections. The highlight is OH!SOME’s brand-new Mickey Mouse collection, offering over 100 product variations designed to bring playful nostalgia to everyday life.

The Putrajaya opening coincides with OH!SOME’s first anniversary celebration in August, marking a significant milestone for the rapidly expanding brand. Anniversary festivities will span across Malaysia, Singapore, and other markets where OH!SOME operates, reinforcing the brand’s regional presence and community connection.

Since its inception, OH!SOME has grown to operate over 140 physical stores across Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand. The brand’s success stems from its unique approach to retail, combining globally curated products with localized shopping experiences that resonate with modern consumers.

The company’s diverse product portfolio encompasses trendy toys, IP collaborations, beauty and skincare products, stationery, food and beverages, accessories, and technology gadgets. This comprehensive range positions OH!SOME as a one-stop destination for lifestyle enthusiasts seeking quality, variety, and trend-forward products.

Strategic partnerships with leading commercial real estate developers, global intellectual properties like Disney, and renowned local artists enable OH!SOME to consistently deliver exclusive, localised products and shopping experiences. These collaborations help the brand stay ahead of trends while maintaining strong connections with local communities and cultural preferences.

The IOI City Mall Putrajaya location represents more than just another store opening; it symbolises OH!SOME’s evolution from a retail concept to a lifestyle destination that understands and celebrates the diverse needs of Southeast Asian consumers. As the brand continues its expansion plans, customers can expect more innovative retail experiences that blend global trends with local insights.