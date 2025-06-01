Relieve dry cough or chesty cough naturally with DURO-HERB

Coughing is our body’s way of keeping our airways clear of things that shouldn’t be there but not all coughs are the same. Some coughs sound wet because they’re trying to get rid of mucus, while others are dry and tickly.
In an era where health consciousness is crucial, choosing natural and herbal remedies has become one of the popular choices for many Malaysians to support their well-being – especially when it comes to issues like coughs.
Understanding Your Cough
Coughing, a natural reflex action, plays a crucial role in keeping our airways clear from irritants. While it’s a protective mechanism, the nature of your cough – whether chesty or dry – can indicate different underlying causes and needs.
Chesty Coughs: Characterized by a deep, mucus-producing cough, chesty coughs are your body’s attempt to clear excess mucus from the airways.
Dry Coughs: A dry cough, on the other hand, feels scratchy and irritating – without producing mucus. Addressing a dry cough means soothing the irritation and relieving dry cough.
Introducing DURO-HERB®: A Natural Remedy
iNova Pharmaceuticals’ products, DURO-HERB®, a line of cough remedies formulated with traditional, natural ingredients for relieving coughs the natural way.
DURO-HERB® has created two formulas to help with different types of coughs:
For Chesty Coughs: DURO-HERB® Chesty Cough Liquid contains Ivy Leaf (Hedera helix) extract. This helps to reduce phlegm and relieve cough. It’s made without any sugar, alcohol, or artificial colours and comes in a pleasant cherry flavour.
For Dry Coughs: DURO-HERB® Dry Cough Liquid uses Marshmallow Root Extract, a traditional herb. It soothes throat irritation and relieve dry cough. Like the chesty cough formula, it’s free from sugar, alcohol, and artificial colours, and is available in a pleasant mint flavour.
Know Your Cough – Relief Cough Naturally
DURO-HERB® embodies a tradition of natural and herbal remedies.
In addition to choosing DURO-HERB® for cough relief, maintaining overall health is essential. Regular rest and adequate hydration are key to supporting your body’s health. Remember, consulting a healthcare professional is crucial if your cough persists or is accompanied by more severe symptoms.
DURO-HERB® is available for sale at major pharmacies in Malaysia. For more information on how DURO-HERB® can help you find relief from your cough, visit https://duroherb.my/.