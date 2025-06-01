Relieve dry cough or chesty cough naturally with DURO-HERB

Coughing is our body’s way of keeping our airways clear of things that shouldn’t be there but not all coughs are the same. Some coughs sound wet because they’re trying to get rid of mucus, while others are dry and tickly.

In an era where health consciousness is crucial, choosing natural and herbal remedies has become one of the popular choices for many Malaysians to support their well-being – especially when it comes to issues like coughs.

Understanding Your Cough

Coughing, a natural reflex action, plays a crucial role in keeping our airways clear from irritants. While it’s a protective mechanism, the nature of your cough – whether chesty or dry – can indicate different underlying causes and needs.

Chesty Coughs: Characterized by a deep, mucus-producing cough, chesty coughs are your body’s attempt to clear excess mucus from the airways.

Dry Coughs: A dry cough, on the other hand, feels scratchy and irritating – without producing mucus. Addressing a dry cough means soothing the irritation and relieving dry cough.

Introducing DURO-HERB®: A Natural Remedy