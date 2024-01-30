$!Sungei Wang Plaza ‘Rising Dragon: Celebrating Spring Prosperity’ campaign

KUALA LUMPUR’s iconic shopping centre Sungei Wang Plaza received the arrival of the Lunar New Year by launching a festive campaign “Rising Dragon: Celebrating Spring Prosperity”, recently. The 38-day celebration, which will last until Feb 25, promises an immersive experience “filled with festivities, shopping, and cultural delights”. It invites the public to the shopping mall, to “embark on a journey to embrace the essence of the season”, as the mall has undergone a transformation, adorned with vibrant blossom flowers and elegant bamboo accents. The centrepiece is an 8.3-metre high 3D “Rising Dragon” statue at the Centre Court, symbolising prosperity in this zodiac year.

“Explore the hanging Red Chinese Lanterns at every corner of our mall, symbolising good fortune, and cross a decorative bridge that welcomes you to the world of Chinese New Year delights. Sungei Wang Plaza creates an inviting atmosphere, welcoming every shopper to join in celebrating the Year of the Dragon,” says the mall. Sungei Wang Plaza Management Corporation chairman Michelle Siew said: “The ‘Rising Dragon: Celebrating Spring Prosperity’ campaign at Sungei Wang Plaza reflects our dedication to providing the ultimate experience for our shoppers. This Chinese New Year, we have curated a festive ambience, complete with a bustling Chinese New Year Market, enchanting decorations, delightful redemptions, and engaging activities that embody the spirit of this auspicious season. “Sungei Wang Plaza is delighted to present ‘Rising Dragon: Celebrating Spring Prosperity’ with Magnum Corporation as the Main Sponsor.” Siew expressed appreciation for Magnum’s continuous support in cultural, tourism, and social responsibility endeavors over the years. She affirmed Sungei Wang Plaza’s commitment to offering a platform for individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds to come together, exchange ideas and partake in the various festival celebrations that showcase Malaysia’s rich heritage. The “Rising Dragon: Celebrating Spring Prosperity” was officiated by Bukit Bintang Member of Parliament Fong Kui Lun on Jan 19, where the event saw a series of spectacular awards-winning Chinese drum and acrobatic lion dance performances as well as a yee sang tossing with media friends and guests. Additionally, special guests Amy Chan, Ricky Lim, Meeki and Henn engaged with the audience to generate awareness and promote the forthcoming “Let’s Celebrate CNY Concert 2024” scheduled for Feb 19. The launch was concluded with the special Chinese New Year song “NeNeNeBuBu” performance by Estelle and Xiaojiu, a well-known uncle-and-niece group.

CNY marketplace “Check out a delightful pre-CNY shopping experience at our special festive marketplace, spread across both sides of Centre Court and the Main Entrance Foyer. Explore a diverse selection of traditional and modern items, from tea and decorative pieces to cookies, dried meats, leather goods, accessories, cheongsam, perfumes, and more. Don’t miss the opportunity to fulfill all your festive needs at one place,” said the mall. CNY happenings “Immerse yourself in the joyous atmosphere with a lineup of exciting events and activities throughout the campaign period. From cultural performances including lion and dragon dance performances to talent showcases such as singing competition, ukulele performance, kids and teens modelling workshop and fashion show, there will be something for everyone to feel and enjoy the Chinese New Year vibe. “Also, spot God of Prosperity during the first three days of Chinese New Year and receive your good fortune for the year from him. In addition, Chinese New Year artists album meet-and-greet including Angeline as well as Nick Chung and Stella Chung, will be happening during the campaign.” CNY redemptions “To express our gratitude for continued support, we are offering exclusive redemptions for our shoppers. With a minimum spend of RM188, shoppers can redeem a set of Year of Dragon Red Packets in a maximum of two accumulated receipt. For those who spend a minimum spend of RM388, can redeem a Spring Prosperity Flower Shaped Dessert Bowl set in a maximum of two accumulated receipt,” said the mall. Redemptions can be made at the Customer Service Counter on the ground floor and is subject to terms and conditions.