Sunway tops A-Level with Cambridge Learner Award

BANDAR SUNWAY: Sunway College has once again emerged as the nation’s best performing Cambridge GCE A-Level College, with 26 students scoring 28 A’s and AS level distinctions.

In first place in Malaysia, Kelvin Ng Kah Kit won the ‘best across three’ award in the A-Levels and was also previously awarded three accolades in the November 2023 OCLA ceremony for AS Level.

“I am truly honoured to receive the award once again. It is a testament to my hard work, driving me to continue pushing myself in my future endeavours. The unwavering support and commitment of my dedicated lecturers were instrumental in my development,” said Ng.

Students who achieved Top in Malaysia for AS Level were Naisha Keng Siok Ying for Accounting, Beanice Ng and Ong Shang Kheat for Economics, as well as Jonathan Heng Zeng Juin for History.

The Top in Malaysia for A-Level was Yow Mun Hung for Accounting, Chia Yin Qi for Biology, and Liew Er Jun for Chemistry.

Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) selected Ong Zhi Hsuen, who achieved ‘Top in the World’ for Mathematics Assessment Level during the November 2023 ceremony, has once again received the title for A Level.

“Do not be discouraged by setbacks, as they are proof of your hard work. The journey of learning is paved with both triumphs and challenges. Embrace them all, for they are the very experiences that shape you into the amazing individuals you are destined to become,” said Ong.

Tan Jay and Ryan William Nolloth were also awarded ‘Top in the World’ for A-Level Further Mathematics and Psychology, respectively, while Zyen Tan secured the High Achievement award for Thinking Skills in the AS Level.

The students who achieved ‘Top in the World’ titles for AS Level Mathematics were Amanda Then Sue-Qi, Arkar Chan Nyein, Bak Xuan Yi, Chee Zhi Jun, Cheong Cheng Xin, Daniel Kan Wei Rong, Foo Kai Xuan, Gan En Chia, Lim Yi Hang, Natalie Chew Teo May, Tan Hong Zhe, and Teoh Zi Hong.

Additionally, four students of the AS Level also earned the ‘Top in the World’ award, Jamie Lai Chee Mun for Further Mathematics, Naisha Keng Siok Ying for Law, Beanice Ng for Literature in English, and Emylia Binti Feisol for Psychology.

Ruth Cheah, Sunway College Cambridge GCE A-Level Director of Programme, expressed her pride: “Words cannot capture how proud I am, as the Director of Programme, to witness the remarkable success of our students in securing our position as the leading Cambridge provider in Malaysia.”