Sunway University Partners with Arizona State University

BANDAR SUNWAY: In collaboration with Arizona State University, Sunway University’s School of American Education provides Malaysian students affordable access to top-notch US degree programmes and the ASU experience in Malaysia.

The Sunway University School of American Education (SAE) announced its collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU), marking an exciting milestone in providing students with an enhanced American education experience.

As a Cintana Alliance member, SAE will join a global network of ambitious universities working together to develop high-quality and innovative academic programmes.

Arizona State University has been ranked by the U.S. News and World Report as #1 in the U.S. for innovation for nine consecutive years (2016-2024), ahead of MIT and Stanford. ASU is also ranked among the top 1% of universities worldwide by the Centre for World University Ranking 2023-2024 and among the top 150 universities worldwide ranked by Shanghai Ranking, 2023.

​​​“We are honoured to announce our exciting new collaboration with one of Malaysia's top universities,” said Michael M. Crow, President of Arizona State University. “We are selective about finding the right partners.

Sunway University shares our vision of delivering high-quality, global education at scale to our students to empower individuals to thrive and make a positive impact on our world. We look forward to the opportunity to exchange ideas, learn from each other, and ultimately be a catalyst for positive change in our communities.”

The American Degree Transfer Program (ADTP) has a rich history of providing students with a flexible credit transfer system and a globally recognized transfer degree. In collaboration with ASU, the School of American Education (SAE) will introduce a range of exciting new features to ADTP.

Current students will experience a seamless transition to SAE in collaboration with ASU, benefiting from the adoption of high-quality ASU content/curriculum, enhanced academic resources, international networks, and innovative teaching methods. Sunway ADTP students can look forward to an even more enriching American education experience that maximizes their credit transfer opportunities to ASU.

With the strategic collaboration with ASU and more than three decades of transfer partnership with North American Universities, Sunway ADTP students not only enjoy a true American education here at Sunway but also vast and best options for US university transfers.

Looking ahead, SAE plans to introduce complete degree programs with ASU, giving students a choice to physically transfer to the ASU campus in the U.S. or to continue their studies entirely in Malaysia via ASU Online, supported by SAE face-to-face engagement. Majors planned include Business Administration, Computer Sciences, Psychology, and Communication.

Prof Dato’ Elizabeth Lee, Group CEO of the Sunway Education Group added “With three decades of experience in running American Degree Programs, this collaboration reinforces Sunway’s dedication to delivering the finest American education in Malaysia. We believe that this innovative partnership will further enhance the transnational educational landscape in Malaysia and empower students to thrive in a globally competitive world. We warmly invite students who have recently completed their SPM/IGCSE examinations to join us on this extraordinary academic journey,”

Thus, students can enjoy the full 4-year American degree experience in the state-of-art Sunway University campus and graduate with two degrees; one from Sunway University and the other from ASU. Students can also choose to transfer to the U and graduate with at least one year of study at ASU.

Upon graduation, full-time students attending ASU for more than one academic year in the US can be eligible to participate in Optional Practical Training (OPT), allowing them to gain valuable paid work experience for up to 3 years in the US, depending on their degree.

Through the collaboration with ASU, Sunway students will have access to a more robust American learning experience. This includes utilizing ASU’s world-class content and curriculum, participating in Global Signature Courses with faculty and classmates from around the world, and benefiting from a global network of “Powered by ASU” universities. Moreover, Sunway students will have exclusive opportunities for international exchanges, summer immersion programs, research collaboration, and a broader worldview.