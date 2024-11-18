The Growing Concern of Childhood Vision Problems in Malaysia

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 19 million children worldwide under the age of 15 suffer from visual impairment, with 1.4 million facing irreversible blindness. Many of these cases could have been prevented through early intervention. In Malaysia, it is estimated that 12.5% of children experience vision problems, which, if left unaddressed, can significantly affect their development and educational success.

The most common vision issue among children is myopia (short-sightedness). Studies show that myopia affects 9.8% of Malaysian 7-year-olds, with the rate increasing to 34.4% by age 15. Without proper management, myopia can progress to more severe eye conditions, such as retinal damage, glaucoma, or retinal detachment. Early detection and intervention are crucial in preventing long-term complications.

Another condition, amblyopia, or “lazy eye,” affects 7.53% of children in Malaysia. This condition, often caused by uncorrected refractive errors and squint, leads to reduced vision in one or both eyes, and can have a significant impact on daily activities like reading and writing. Additionally, children commonly experience vergence and accommodation problems, which can affect the ability to focus and align the eyes properly. Up to 36% of children are estimated to suffer from these issues, often undetected by traditional vision screenings.

The rise of digital learning and increased screen time has exacerbated these problems, leading to a higher incidence of eye strain and other vision issues among children. Approximately 80% of a child’s learning occurs through vision, making clear eyesight essential for academic achievement. Recent research shows that children with poor vision learn only half as much as their peers with normal or corrected vision. Additionally, children who receive corrective eyewear early in life are likely to earn 78% more over their lifetime than those who never had their vision corrected.

Good vision is not only essential for learning but also for motor skill development and social interactions. Poor vision can hinder a child’s physical development and self-esteem, especially for those with conditions like amblyopia. If left undiagnosed and untreated, these issues can have long-lasting consequences on a child's overall well-being and future opportunities.

To address vision problems, children are recommended to undergo vision screenings at least once between the ages of 3 and 5. These screenings typically involve the use of visual acuity charts and other screening tools. Children who fail these tests are referred to optometrists for further comprehensive eye examination. In Malaysia, optometrists are qualified professionals regulated by the Malaysian Optical Council, and they must complete at least 4 years of specialized training to practice.

However, despite the importance of regular eye care, many children do not receive the eye examinations they need. Research reveals that 72% of parents do not practice annual comprehensive eye exams for their children. A common misconception is that passing an initial eye exam means no further testing is required. For many families, particularly those from lower-income backgrounds, financial constraints and limited access to eye care services further contribute to the problem.

To overcome these barriers, a multi-faceted approach is needed. Solutions include:

- Public awareness campaigns to educate parents about the importance of regular eye exams, even if a child has passed their first test.

- Ensuring affordable and accessible pediatric eye care services for all children, especially in underprivileged communities.

- Integrating vision screenings into school health programs to catch vision issues early.

- Parental education on recognizing the signs of vision problems and understanding the ongoing nature of vision care, even for children who do not report issues.

- By implementing these strategies, we can help ensure early detection and treatment of vision problems, providing children with the opportunity for better health, learning, and future success.

Author:

Baqiatu’l Sabiqi ‘Assfi bin Rahmat

Department of Optometry and Visual Science, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, Management and Science University