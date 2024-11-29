The need for academia to embrace industry

The University of Bristol, UK has integrated industry collaboration into its academic programmes, one of many universities which advocate a porous campus model, encouraging digital agility and entrepreneurial skills among its students. This model also followed by HELP University Malaysia, is in response to a fast changing world, where students have to be ready to take on the social and economic challenges of the modern world. Both universities recognise that academia alone cannot prepare students to meet the challenges which graduates have to face while navigating the complexities of doing business, where graduates have to adapt to the changing demands of doing business in a sustainable and ethical way. The question arises: Are students being prepared to face the challenges that confront them in the working world of industry and finance, or has more to be done to prepare them? The answer lies in the porous campus concept, bridging higher education with societal needs, producing a responsive education system that can address the evolving global economy, which relies on building technological hubs and promoting entrepreneurship. In breaking down traditional academic boundaries, students are conditioned to engage with professionals across various sectors, to embrace an interdisciplinary approach that ensures they are well-prepared for the complexities of today’s industries.

Founder and Chancellor of HELP University Malaysia, Professor Datuk Dr Paul Chan views universities as not just academic centres, but contributors to nation-building. With a vision that is deeply rooted in creating what he terms a ‘social business enterprise’, Chan says universities such as HELP play a critical role in fostering innovation and supporting economic growth, particularly in the rural areas through this porous campus approach.