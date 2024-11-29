The need for academia to embrace industry

The University of Bristol, UK has integrated industry collaboration into its academic programmes, one of many universities which advocate a porous campus model, encouraging digital agility and entrepreneurial skills among its students.
This model also followed by HELP University Malaysia, is in response to a fast changing world, where students have to be ready to take on the social and economic challenges of the modern world.
Both universities recognise that academia alone cannot prepare students to meet the challenges which graduates have to face while navigating the complexities of doing business, where graduates have to adapt to the changing demands of doing business in a sustainable and ethical way.
The question arises: Are students being prepared to face the challenges that confront them in the working world of industry and finance, or has more to be done to prepare them?
The answer lies in the porous campus concept, bridging higher education with societal needs, producing a responsive education system that can address the evolving global economy, which relies on building technological hubs and promoting entrepreneurship.
In breaking down traditional academic boundaries, students are conditioned to engage with professionals across various sectors, to embrace an interdisciplinary approach that ensures they are well-prepared for the complexities of today’s industries.
Founder and Chancellor of HELP University Malaysia, Professor Datuk Dr Paul Chan views universities as not just academic centres, but contributors to nation-building.
With a vision that is deeply rooted in creating what he terms a ‘social business enterprise’, Chan says universities such as HELP play a critical role in fostering innovation and supporting economic growth, particularly in the rural areas through this porous campus approach.
Hailey said students have to be exposed to the realities and complexities of business
Professor Veronica Hope Hailey, the inaugural Dean of the University of Bristol’s Business School said that at Bristol, industry professionals are brought into the classroom to mentor students, allowing them to engage with real-world challenges.
“This practical engagement not only sharpens our students' problem-solving skills but ensures that education remains relevant to contemporary industry needs while tackling global issues such as climate change and AI with the creativity and adaptability required in the modern workplace,” said Hailey.
Chan felt that in readying students to address ‘wicked problems’ – defined as complex, often unresolvable issues – we are encouraging them to think outside traditional academic boundaries.
While one-half of the key traits of a porous campus are about connecting academics and industry in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, the other half lies in the physical design of these campuses.
This is the challenge currently faced by the newly appointed Dean for the University of Bristol Business School, Professor Brian Squire, as he prepares to embed the school in the university’s newly built Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus.
Built in the heart of the city, this campus fosters inclusivity and openness, with no barriers between the university and the public.
“The ground floor, designed as a community space, serves as a hub for local businesses, cultural events, and inclusive educational initiatives, while the upper floors house research partners and industry professionals who work alongside students and faculty, encouraging organic collaboration and knowledge-sharing, “ said Squire.
Squire adds that the Business School’s new master’s programmes integrate AI with social sciences that would equip future leaders to meet contemporary challenges.
The porous concept could be integrated into Malaysian universities, with a model that offers a similar opportunity to support regional development, strengthen ties to the grassroots communities that these universities serve, and collaborate with the local people to solve challenges using technologies such as AI.
Both Bristol and HELP University reiterate that engaging with local economies and ecosystems will further the agenda of universities in good stead by contributing towards sustainable development and resolving pressing regional problems – a prime example being Malaysia’s rich biodiversity that presents opportunities for research and innovation when it comes to mapping out sustainability and conservation goals.
When it comes to the Malaysian Higher Education Plan 2024 toward creating a more open, collaborative, and impactful educational system, the country has the potential to embrace the porous campus model.
The conclusion, “Moving forward, universities need to play the role of lifelong partners for their students, by helping them adapt and thrive throughout their career, and preparing these individuals to engage with tools like AI responsibly in order to produce future leaders capable of navigating an increasingly complex world,” he said.
