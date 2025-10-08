Malaysia demands immediate release of Gaza-bound flotilla volunteers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all volunteers involved in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens To Gaza missions detained by Israeli authorities.

The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the interception and attack by Israeli forces against humanitarian volunteers and vessels on October 8.

Wisma Putra confirmed that nine Malaysian citizens were among those on board the flotilla heading to Gaza with humanitarian aid.

The ministry stated that the safety and welfare of all Malaysians remain the government’s highest priority.

This blatant act of aggression in international waters against a peaceful humanitarian mission constitutes a serious violation of international law.

Malaysia demands that Israel respect the rights of humanitarian volunteers and ensure their safety and dignity at all times.

All Malaysian diplomatic missions in the region have been placed on full alert and are taking proactive measures in response to the incident.

These missions are actively engaged in efforts to secure the safe and immediate release of all detained participants.

Malaysia stands firmly in full solidarity with the people of Palestine during this crisis.

The country reiterates its unwavering commitment to supporting international efforts to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. – Bernama