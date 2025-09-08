$!vivo V60 Launched in Penang with ZEISS-Powered Camera

VIVO Malaysia has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the vivo V60, in Penang.
The device is co-engineered with ZEISS and features an advanced imaging system designed to bring professional-level photography to a wider audience.
The launch event in Penang gave local fans the first opportunity to experience the V60’s camera capabilities and take advantage of special promotions and gifts.
The vivo V60 is priced starting at RM1,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, with an online exclusive deal available for the 8GB + 256GB version at RM1,899.
The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at RM2,299.
Customers who purchased the device during the Superday roadshow received exclusive gifts valued up to RM1,000, including a limited-edition vivo × POPMART Zsiga gift box.
The first 20 customers were also rewarded with additional premium gifts, with the top 10 receiving the gift box and the next 10 taking home a custom-designed vivo V60 luggage.
The vivo V60 features a versatile imaging system, highlighted by a 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera with a 10x ZEISS Telephoto Zoom Portrait.
It also includes ZEISS Multifocal Portrait with two golden focal lengths, 85mm and 100mm, inspired by professional cameras and enhanced with ZEISS Style Bokeh for cinematic portraits.
The device also boasts a Sony IMX882 Sensor and an f/2.65 super-large aperture, and a Stage Style feature that automatically optimizes for stage shots.
According to Mark Long, Northern Region Manager of vivo Malaysia, the V60 aims to be an ideal upgrade for photography enthusiasts by combining ZEISS portrait lenses with imaging performance that rivals premium flagships for under RM2,000.
Mike Xu, CEO of vivo Malaysia, emphasised that the V60 is a reliable companion built with a drop-resistant design and a long-lasting battery, making it suitable for demanding tasks.
The vivo V60 is available in three nature-inspired colors: Berry Purple, Summer Blue, and Misty Grey, each balancing visual elegance with everyday practicality.