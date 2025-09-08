$!vivo V60 Launched in Penang with ZEISS-Powered Camera

VIVO Malaysia has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the vivo V60, in Penang.

The device is co-engineered with ZEISS and features an advanced imaging system designed to bring professional-level photography to a wider audience.

The launch event in Penang gave local fans the first opportunity to experience the V60’s camera capabilities and take advantage of special promotions and gifts.

The vivo V60 is priced starting at RM1,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, with an online exclusive deal available for the 8GB + 256GB version at RM1,899.

The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at RM2,299.

Customers who purchased the device during the Superday roadshow received exclusive gifts valued up to RM1,000, including a limited-edition vivo × POPMART Zsiga gift box.

The first 20 customers were also rewarded with additional premium gifts, with the top 10 receiving the gift box and the next 10 taking home a custom-designed vivo V60 luggage.