IG influencer busted for shoplifting RM1.9k makeup from Don Don Donki in S’pore

A Singapore-based influencer has admitted to conspiring with a friend to shoplift beauty products worth more than RM1,900 (S$600) from a Japanese retail chain along Orchard Road, Singapore.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the accused, Genie Yamaguchi, who has 14,800 followers on Instagram, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Aug 26).

ALSO READ: TikToker slammed for calling husbands who help at home “gay”

She’s known online as a gamer, while also running a preserved-flower business and a beauty clinic.

Court documents revealed that Yamaguchi and her friend, Li Xuekai, 28, went to Don Don Donki in Orchard Central around 2.30am on Aug 25, 2024, and filled a trolley with 27 items including makeup sponges, lipsticks and serums.

But instead of paying, they simply walked out.

A staff member later noticed their suspicious actions and alerted the manager. After reviewing CCTV footage, the outlet lodged a police report.

Police arrested Yamaguchi the following month, but by then, only nine of the stolen items had been returned. Both women, however, expressed willingness to pay for the missing products.

The prosecution highlighted that Yamaguchi had no prior criminal record and requested for her to be assessed for a Day Reporting Order (DRO), a community-based sentencing option in Singapore.

Her defence lawyer supported the request, noting that Yamaguchi had already made restitution to Don Don Donki on August 22.

The judge has ordered a report to be prepared, with sentencing adjourned to September 23.