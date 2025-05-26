IN a move to support Malaysia’s ageing population and encourage active ageing, Watsons Malaysia has launched the Watsons 45+ Members Club, a specialised programme offering exclusive health and lifestyle benefits for individuals aged 45 and above.
With Malaysia officially classified as an ageing nation, the number of citizens aged 60 and above is expected to reach 15.3% by 2030.
Data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) projects that the percentage of Malaysians aged 65 and above will increase from 8.1% in 2024 to 14.5% by 2040.
Recognising this demographic shift, Watsons Malaysia aims to provide accessible wellness resources and preventive healthcare solutions tailored to the needs of mature adults.
“Turning 45 and beyond is not about slowing down, it’s about embracing a new, empowered chapter of life,” said Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia and COO of Health & Beauty Asia, AS Watson Group.
“At this stage, health and self-care become even more important, and Watsons is proud to support our customers through the Watsons 45+ Members Club.
“Staying physically active, engaging in mental challenges, fostering social connections, and maintaining emotional well-being are all key to a fulfilling life.
“This club is our way of saying, ‘You deserve to stay fit, fabulous & thriving every day,” she added.
The Watsons 45+ Members Club offers a range of benefits designed to support members on their wellness journey.
Customers will automatically be upgraded to the Watsons 45+ Member Club upon reaching their 45th birthday.
Members will receive a welcome pack containing discount vouchers worth RM130, a 5% discount on select vitamins and supplements, and two complementary health checks each year to monitor their well-being.
Danny Hoh, Chief Operating Officer of Watsons Malaysia, highlighted additional perks available to members, including monthly health promotions via the Watsons Community on WhatsApp, an exclusive e-stamp programme offering premium gift redemptions, and special partner deals tailored to the needs of the 45+ community.
Members will also be invited to wellness workshops and events throughout the year.
To commemorate the launch, Watsons Malaysia hosted a Pickleball session—an increasingly popular sport among active adults—allowing members to stay physically engaged and connect with fellow participants.
Guests were also treated to free health screenings, including cholesterol and glucose checks, as well as expert advice on navigating life’s transitions with confidence.
This latest initiative aligns with Watsons Malaysia’s long-standing mission to serve as a trusted health and beauty destination for all Malaysians.
By offering holistic support across skincare, nutrition, mental wellness, and physical activity, the Watsons 45+ Members Club provides a comprehensive platform encouraging members to embrace ageing vibrantly and confidently.
Malaysians aged 45 and above can join the club at any Watsons store or online at www.watsons.com.my.