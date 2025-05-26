IN a move to support Malaysia’s ageing population and encourage active ageing, Watsons Malaysia has launched the Watsons 45+ Members Club, a specialised programme offering exclusive health and lifestyle benefits for individuals aged 45 and above.

With Malaysia officially classified as an ageing nation, the number of citizens aged 60 and above is expected to reach 15.3% by 2030.

Data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) projects that the percentage of Malaysians aged 65 and above will increase from 8.1% in 2024 to 14.5% by 2040.

Recognising this demographic shift, Watsons Malaysia aims to provide accessible wellness resources and preventive healthcare solutions tailored to the needs of mature adults.

“Turning 45 and beyond is not about slowing down, it’s about embracing a new, empowered chapter of life,” said Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia and COO of Health & Beauty Asia, AS Watson Group.

“At this stage, health and self-care become even more important, and Watsons is proud to support our customers through the Watsons 45+ Members Club.

“Staying physically active, engaging in mental challenges, fostering social connections, and maintaining emotional well-being are all key to a fulfilling life.

“This club is our way of saying, ‘You deserve to stay fit, fabulous & thriving every day,” she added.