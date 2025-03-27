$!Yayasan MSU successfully conducts 2025 Zakat distribution and Iftar engagement with orphanages

THE Management and Science University (MSU), through Yayasan MSU (YMSU) and the Student and Career Development (SCD) Department, recently hosted its Zakat distribution and Iftar engagement with 200 orphans as well 40 guardians from 20 orphanages and charitable homes in the Klang Valley at a break of fast held at MSU Chancellor Hall.
The university’s Ihya Ramadan 2025 include Iftar (breaking the fast), Zakat (tithe), and Duit Raya (Eid Al-Fitr gift money).
Under Islamic finance, zakat refers to the obligatory donation of a designated portion of one’s annual wealth to support charitable causes.
By implementing zakat, the university not only underscores its commitment to social and economic well-being but also fosters a spirit of generosity and gratitude that extends beyond the campus community.
In total, the Yayasan MSU has contributed RM120,000 to these orphans as well as their orphanages and charitable homes.
Each orphan was given RM100 as zakat duit raya, while the orphanages and charitable homes received RM5,000 from MSU founder and president Professor Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid.
He was accompanied by MSU vice chancellor Professor Puan Sri Dr. Junainah Abd Hamid, and Datuk Rosli Yusof, the Senior Vice President of Endowment and Communication.
Among the orphanages receiving zakat of RM5,000 each were Rumah Kasih Harmoni Paya Jaras, Rumah Anak-Anak Yatim dan Asnaf As-Solihin, Rumah Kebajikan dan Bimbingan At-Taqwa, Pusat Jagaan Amal Asyura, Madrasah Anak Yatim dan TahfizQuran Hashimiah, Pusat Jagaan Baitul Hidayah, Rumah Amal Siraman Kasih, Pertubuhan Amal & Kebajikan Anak-Anak Tersisih Selangor (PAKAT’S), Pusat Jagaan Baiti Al-Jannah, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ehsan Ash-Shakur (PEKEAS), Rumah Perlindungan dan Anak Yatim Safiyyah, Persatuan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Al-Munirah, Rumah Penyayang Ulin Nuha, Rumah Kasih Nurul Hasanah, Pusat Jagaan Kasih Murni, PertubuhanKebajikan & Pendidikan Nur Kasih, Rumah Penyayang Darul Ilmi, Baitul Ulfah Centre, Pusat Jagaan Rumah Bakti Nur Ain and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Nurhati.
“We are thrilled to welcome eight new orphanages into our care this year. MSU remains committed to offering continuous support, and we are eager to partner with these homes to promote the well-being of the children.
As I’ve always highlighted, our dedication to social responsibility goes far beyond Ramadan. Together, we can foster a lasting, positive impact,“ Mohd Shukri stated during his keynote address.
The zakat and duit Raya handover ceremony is a traditional event at MSU, reflecting the university’s commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities towards the community and nurturing a culture of giving and grateful (2G Culture) among campus community, and the society at large.
This year’s Ihya Ramadan programmes were compartmentalised according to five central clusters, namely Ramadan Care, Ramadan Share, Ramadan Vibes, Ramadan Connect, and Ramadan Recharge.
Ramadan Care (Compassion & Support) focuses on kindness, charity, and helping those in need.
Among the programmes are Zakat distribution to MSU students, orphanages, and schools; Zakat by Affin Islamic Bank Berhad and Takaful Malaysia; the Ramadan Community Project, Jejak Ramadan; Engage Sahurwith Orang Asli, Siraman Qaseh Ramadan, Carving One’s Smile; Gift of Happiness; Ceria Barakah Raya; Sesuap Nasi SekuntumSenyuman; Bingkisan Barakah Ramadan; Projek Baju Raya; and Sahur Kit.
Ramadan Share encourages generosity and community engagement through 2G Corner, MSU D’Lambuk 2025, Sinar Ramadan, Iftar Box, GPS Ramadan, CaSeH Ramadan, For Your Series, SESS Rewang, Ambang Ramadan: Bubuk Lambuk, Food on Call, Cahaya Ramadan, 2G FHLS Drive, Pharmadan, BerkatKasih Ramadan, i-Sadaqah Ramadan, Selera Sahur, MSU Unsung Heroes, Syukuri Ramadan, KoTak Puasa, Break-Fast, and ProjekDapur Anak Cucu.
Ramadan Vibes (Cultural Atmosphere) endeavours to uplift Ramadan engagement via SCD B.L.E.S.S.; Blessing in Action; Lending our Love 3.0; Spirit of Ramadan Challenge; Nasyid, Qasidah & Duff Drumming; Blessings in a Bite; Khat & Kad Raya; Ramadan Habit Tracker; Arabic Calligraphy Competition; Jejak Nur Ramadan; Warna-Warni Aidilfitri Deco; #SCHARAYAPOSE; Snack Ramadan, Karnival Zakat; Ramadan Edu Carnival; and Manikam Iftar.
Through Ramadan Connect, the MSU populace aims to strengthen engagement with schools, industry, and authorities.
The activities include Love from Alumni, Ramadan Blossom, Hopebeat, Shine & Bright, Bento Bites, Sinar Technology For U, Blessing Spirit-Boxes, Rewang Ukhuwah Bubur Lambuk 2.0, Bingkisan Barakah Ramadan, Jelajah Ramadan, Qaseh Engage, WEE Engage, and Vital Signs of Hope.
MSU Quranic League, MSU Quran Hour 2025, Majlis Khatam Quran, Qiamullail, Congregation Prayer, Mosque Project, Tadarrus, and Tadabbur accentuate personal growth, spiritual renewal, and physical well-being, the essential goals of Ramadan Recharge.
Additionally, Yayasan MSU also sponsors the daily iftar, providing 1,500 packed foods and drinks to MSU students.
Throughout Ramadan, 130 student volunteers will assist with the preparation and distribution of packed food for the daily iftar.