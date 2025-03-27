$!Yayasan MSU successfully conducts 2025 Zakat distribution and Iftar engagement with orphanages

THE Management and Science University (MSU), through Yayasan MSU (YMSU) and the Student and Career Development (SCD) Department, recently hosted its Zakat distribution and Iftar engagement with 200 orphans as well 40 guardians from 20 orphanages and charitable homes in the Klang Valley at a break of fast held at MSU Chancellor Hall.

The university’s Ihya Ramadan 2025 include Iftar (breaking the fast), Zakat (tithe), and Duit Raya (Eid Al-Fitr gift money).

Under Islamic finance, zakat refers to the obligatory donation of a designated portion of one’s annual wealth to support charitable causes.

By implementing zakat, the university not only underscores its commitment to social and economic well-being but also fosters a spirit of generosity and gratitude that extends beyond the campus community.

In total, the Yayasan MSU has contributed RM120,000 to these orphans as well as their orphanages and charitable homes.

Each orphan was given RM100 as zakat duit raya, while the orphanages and charitable homes received RM5,000 from MSU founder and president Professor Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid.

He was accompanied by MSU vice chancellor Professor Puan Sri Dr. Junainah Abd Hamid, and Datuk Rosli Yusof, the Senior Vice President of Endowment and Communication.