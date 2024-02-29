A bang leads to a whimper

Fifth season of True Detective squanders its strong cast and themes

Reis (left) and Foster do the best they can with Night Country’s circus of a script. - PICS COURTESY OF HBO

THE first episode of True Detective’s fourth season started strong. Titled True Detective: Night Country, the season takes place in the furthest northwest reaches of the planet, in the fictional Alaskan town of Ennis. Nearby the town, the eight member team of scientists working at the Tsalal research station disappear overnight and are later found frozen to death. Stark naked and huddled together, the deceased scientists form an image of body horror right out of a David Cronenberg film. Their disappearance and death are then cryptically tied to an unsolved case involving the brutal murder of an indigenous Alaskan woman over five years ago. In the long weeks of endless night, Ennis police chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Alaska state trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) work to solve the mystery. Night Country has a riveting setup, setting up themes of indigenous rights, police corruption and the exploitation of natural resources by big corporations at the expense of the local community’s health. But then, from the second episode onwards, the ice sheet below its feet quickly breaks, sending the entire season plunging into the cold, freezing depths of the ocean.

Reinforcing stereotypes There is a current, ongoing trend in Hollywood where the idea of strong female characters is constantly being pushed. In ordinary circumstances, this has to be applauded, if done in a smart way. In Night Country, showrunner and writer Issa Lopez takes the juvenile route of writing women, with no forethought in the repercussions of what she is putting down on paper and executing in action. Foster, Reis and the rest of the cast are very good, despite the flimsy material they have to work with. Before heading into the story, it is worth noting that the dialogue is shallow. The dialogue between Foster, an Academy Award-winning actress and Reis’ characters in their car rides is Lopez’s attempt to recreate the deep, introspective Matthew McConaughey-Woody Harrelson dialogue from the first season of True Detective.

Each one of these scenes falls flat. If this season only had bad dialogue, it would be forgivable, but coupled with the mental gymnastics the story participates in and gets a gold medal in, it is baffling how no one stepped in to tell Lopez the script was progressively becoming dumber as the season went on. For example, one of the big revelations in Night Country has a female character finding out something shocking. Instead of the smart action of bringing that knowledge to the public, the character is instead overcome by hysteria and bad things happen to them. Due to the writing being extra silly, the bad things are done by male characters, who, despite their intelligence, also enter a state of unexplained hysteria. This attempt at portraying strong women by ironically having them be beset by hysteria does not end there.