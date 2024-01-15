A KEY emerging technology in the gaming industry is artificial intelligence (AI). It is set to play a crucial role in how games are developed and marketed once publishers and developers figure out how to do it, ethically or otherwise.

Square Enix is seeking to aggressively “apply” AI to its business, president Takashi Kiryu explained in a New Year’s letter addressed to the public.

“We intend to be aggressive in applying AI and other cutting-edge technologies to both our content development and our publishing functions,” wrote Takashi, who took over as Square Enix’s new boss last year.

“In the short term, our goal will be to enhance our development productivity and achieve greater sophistication in our marketing efforts”.

In the long term, Square Enix will be leveraging the technology to create “new forms of content” for consumers, as the company views technological innovation as a form of business opportunity.

While he did not detail how AI would be used when it comes to development, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth co-director Naoki Hamaguchi told Edge Magazine in early 2023 that the upcoming game by Square Enix uses AI to match the in-game character facial and lip expressions to their dialogue and the voice of actors.