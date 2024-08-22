THE hot seasons seem to get more sweltering and last longer, transforming even the inside of homes into baking ovens. This has led to air-conditioner units being turned to max for almost the entirety of the day.

Needless to say, the obvious consequence of extended usage of these power hungry beasts is higher energy bills – something ordinary Malaysians do not need amid a cost of living crisis.

Here are a few useful pointers to maximise an air-conditoner’s effectiveness and efficiency.

Regular maintenance

This may seem obvious but many households neglect this most basic aspect of air-con maintenance. Regular servicing will unclog the filters and ensure all relevant gases are topped up.

Although each service may cost a bit, sticking to the scheduled maintenance will ensure the air-con unit is functioning at its optimum level. This will lead to reduced energy consumption in the long run. This will also help extend the life of the air-conditoner, avoiding expensive replacements every few years if neglected.

Pick right unit

The size of the room is the key determinant here. Installing an under powered unit in a large space will lead to higher energy consumption as the compressor has to work overtime to cool the room. Conversely, using a high powered unit in a small room will often leave it in a “too-cold-too-fast” state.

Also factor in the number of occupants in a room. A living space that plays host to the entire family will need a larger unit due to the heat signature being generated. Other pertinent considerations include ceiling height and if the room is exposed to direct sunlight.

Proper insulation

This is essential if the room is exposed to direct sunlight. Tint windows and use curtains or blinds to reduce the glaring rays that penetrate the space. A recent study has also shown white painted roofs and porch coverings can help reduce overall climates by up to 2°C, thus this may be a good move to implement as it will deflect rather than absorb the heat.

Using tiles instead of heavy carpets will also help reduce the amount of trapped heat in a room. Decorate wisely as these heat waves show no sign of abating and one should think of comfort over style and aesthetics.

Use timer

In the age of Internet of Things, this should be a no brainer. Instal the appropriate app and ensure the air-con unit is timed to cool the temperatures only at the hottest times of the day.

At other times, it should be maintained at 24°C for a comfortable rather than freezing environment.

One useful hack is to have it turn itself off when the room is suitably cool and the temperature is maintained by using fans or the air-con unit’s blower sans cooling.

Instal inverter air-con system

Most newer models will have this tech whereby the compressor is not allowed to run on a single power setting throughout. Instead, it will adjust itself accordingly to minimise energy consumption.

While many brands will make claims of energy efficiency, the best way is to simply ask. Online forums will have other users only too happy to share their own experiences of any particular unit. Of course, every thing will need to be consumed with a pinch of salt but online resources, especially social media, can provide a quick gauge of any particular model.

Proper placement

Most of the time, the blower unit is placed as close as possible to the compressor to avoid unsightly piping. But, that usually means it is near the windows, where a fair amount of heat find its way indoors. The air-con unit will thus work overtime cooling this continously heated air leading to high electricity bills, especially if it is turned on during the hottest times of the day.

DIY maintenance

One of the simplest ways to maintain an air-con’s efficiency is ensuring the air filter is regulary cleaned. Online channels are abound with step-by-step videos on how to carry out this simple task.

This DIY ethic will not only help prolong the life of the air-con unit as it will mean the home owner will most likely give the unit a spray and a wipedown with some cleaners. Again, online platforms abound with products that will not only smell nice but kill bacteria as well.

The best way, though, in an age of climate change is learning to do without an air-con or at the very least, minimise its usage. It is hoped the above tips will help reduce usage and lessen energy bills.