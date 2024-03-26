$!AirAsia Cambodia unveils new domestic flight route

Vissoth said the new flights marks a milestone for the airline group to expand its footprint into the region. – PIC COURTESY OF AIRASIA

VISITING Cambodia has just become much more accessible, thanks to AirAsia Cambodia that recently launched its new domestic flight route there. Operating under flight code KT, the flight is set to begin at three prominent destinations within Cambodia: Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and Sihanoukville, starting May 2. With daily frequencies, these flights aim to bolster connectivity within Cambodia while ensuring travellers have access to affordable fares. The airline will operate two A320 aircraft.

During the press conference at Phnom Penh, AirAsia Cambodia CEO Vissoth Naam said: “We are excited to begin painting the Cambodian sky red. As a genuinely local airline, we are introducing affordable fares to the Kingdom, thereby boosting connectivity and inspiring longer visits to the country. “Our aspiration is to revolutionise travel within Cambodia, seamlessly integrating air travel into the national transportation network. We aim to provide value fares, exceptional service and strong connectivity to these three destinations.” AirAsia Group CEO Bo Lingam highlighted the economic benefits not only to Cambodia but also to other Asean countries, including Malaysia, which are connected via AirAsia. “This announcement aims to connect major cities, stimulate tourism and foster economic growth in Cambodia and across the region.”

The new airline will operate two Airbus A320s from Phnom Penh International Airport (PNH).