AKB48’s KL sister group KLP48 reveals first-generation members

KLP48, the new Kuala Lumpur-based sister group of Japanese idol group AKB48, has unveiled its first-generation members.

After the audition process, which thousands of talents tried out, the lineup has been finalised following three months of selection and training under 48 Entertainment Sdn Bhd. This company is authorised by AKB48’s overseas sister group licensor Superball Inc to manage the new group.

KLP48 is the first all-girl idol group of its kind to be formed and based in Malaysia, with a focus on the international stage.

The first-generation members of KLP48 comprise 13 individuals, including seven Malaysians, four Japanese, one Indonesian, and one Hongkonger. The lineup includes three transfers from AKB48 and one transfer from the Japan-based sister group STU48.

Superball CEO and AKB48 overseas sister groups general producer Nariaki Terada said welcoming the first-generation members of KLP48 is a thrilling moment.

“We look forward to witnessing KLP48 unfold their journey as they take their first steps into the spotlight.”

KLP48 is the 10th AKB48 overseas sister group. Other groups include JKT48 (Jakarta), BNK48 (Bangkok), MNL48 (Manila), AKB48 Team SH (Shanghai), AKB48 Team TP (Taipei) and CGM48 (Chiang Mai).

“AKB48 and its sister groups have long enjoyed a large following in Malaysia and we hope fans will extend their support to KLP48 as well. With exciting plans in the pipeline, the members have been working hard to showcase their best,” said 48 Entertainment director Yip Chun Huei.

Like all AKB48 groups, each is identified by its own distinctive colour. KLP48 has been assigned the colour green, derived from Malaysian jade, encapsulating an image of gentle aura, empathy and the fusion of different values.

On Aug 18, KLP48 will be joining AKB48, STU48, JKT48 and Quadlips at the AKB48 Group Live in KL 2024 First Cry concert.