BREAKOUT singer-songwriter Alexander Stewart is bringing his tour to KL and he will performing at The Platform in Ken TTDI on May 24.
An intimate show, fans and newcomers can expect a raw and unforgettable experience as they sway to Stewart’s emotional ballads.
Known for his reflective lyrics and genre-blending style, Stewart’s tour promises to deliver his signature sound, blending modern pop with heartfelt indie melodies.
From heart-wrenching ballads to songs of hope and resilience, the young artiste’s show will be an exploration of the full spectrum of human emotion.
The Bleeding Hearts Tour will also feature songs from the Canadian artiste’s latest project, which is a musical journal of love, loss and self-discovery.
With songs such as Echo, Blame’s on Me and I Wish You Cheated, a melodic evening of resonating vulnerability and passion awaits music aficionados.
Tickets will be available for purchase during the pre-sale on March 11 and the general ticket sale will be on March 12.