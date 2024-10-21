‘Alkisah Jiwa’ unites Amsyar Leee, Fadhilah Intan

AMSYAR Leee, known for his ability to mimic the voices of various popular artistes, has launched his latest single Alkisah Jiwa, collaborating with Indonesian singer Fadhilah Intan who is celebrated for her hit song Dawai.

This ballad, released on Oct 11, intertwines two soulful voices, creating an emotional experience that resonates deeply with listeners. Amsyar expressed his admiration for Fadhilah’s talent, highlighting her skillfully conveying emotions through the song’s melancholy lyrics.

“I see her as one of the most talented singers, able to breathe life into every piece she performs. Her contribution to Alkisah Jiwa truly captivates the hearts of listeners,“ Amsyar shared.

The track, composed by Hendro Djasmoro and Albert Juwono, with lyrics penned by Djasmoro, is the result of a collaboration between Warner Music Malaysia and Resonate Music Indonesia.

Amsyar revealed that the song’s melody resonated with him when he first heard it.

“The song reflects the journey of the heart and emotions, navigating life’s challenges with meaning and soul.”

Recording the song in Jakarta, Amsyar praised Fadhilah’s approachability and professionalism throughout the process. Despite minor challenges in harmonising their voices, the duo’s chemistry shone through, with Fadhilah offering valuable feedback to refine the performance.

Fans from Malaysia and Indonesia can enjoy the music video, filmed entirely in Jakarta.

“Working with the production team there was a refreshing experience. They paid close attention to every detail, ensuring each scene aligned with the song’s message,” Amsyar added.

Alkisah Jiwa is now available on all digital platforms, which Amsyar hoped for a positive reception, hinting at future projects and promising more exciting releases to come.