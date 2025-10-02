Amrita Soon pens Hollywood’s Worth the Wait soundtrack

Local indie singer opens up about feature, remaining plans for 2025

Soon has written several musical scores aside from original music. – PIC FROM PHOTO FOREST

EVEN before songwriting, lyrics have always mattered to 29-year-old Amrita Soon. The lass from Seremban would obsessively learn the lyrics of all her favourite songs, memorising them by hand-writing the lyrics in her notebooks. “Subconsciously, I was learning songwriting by doing that. The biggest influences of my music were Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Yuna. They were a big influence for me in finding my own sound,” Soon told theSun. Similar to her idols, Soon has displayed a great deal of emotional depth in her lyrics since her emergence. Telling tales of falling in love, heartbreak and growing up, her songs are carefully crafted to tug at your heartstrings.

Her latest song Together reflects this, delicately conveying the joys of love. But the excitement extends beyond its artistry too. Together was recently featured as a soundtrack to Hollywood’s latest romantic comedy Worth the Wait. Boasting an ensemble of star-studded cast, the film centres around multiple strangers whose fates intertwine as they navigate budding love, confront profound loss and encounter old flames. Still in awe, Soon elaborates on the joyful experience of the feature and her plans for the remainder of 2025. How special was it for you to be a part of the movie? It was a pleasant surprise because I did not read my emails properly. I did not know it got placed until the movie was about to come out. I am so grateful to have a song in an international movie, and it is even more special because the film features Malaysia as well.

How did the collaboration happen? Actually, it is a funny story because it took me a while to realise. When I saw the email labelled Worth the Wait, I wondered what was worth the wait. Only after a few exchanges with the people involved in the music of the film did I realise the song was in the movie. Could you elaborate more on the meaning of Together? It is about the love of family or people who care about you and your love for them. They are always with you, even if you are apart. It is about the warmth in your heart when you look back on fond memories. When I wrote it, I thought about my siblings and parents, and what it felt when they were back home while I was travelling.

Did you envision it to be a soundtrack when you first wrote the song? I wrote this song with Sarah Peterson, who is based in the US. We write together on Zoom regularly and we did start writing this with the hope of it being in a film or TV show someday. We also wanted it to be a song I could release. Is the process different when writing songs for movies and your own releases? It depends on the project. For Worth the Wait, we wrote with a movie scene in mind and put out the song first as my own release. For the movie Rain Town, I co-wrote the song with Chris M. Yong and we wrote it specifically from the character’s perspective, following the theme and storyline. The writing process is different, and I love it because I get to paint with different colours when writing from different perspectives.