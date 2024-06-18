Andy Lau returns to Kuala Lumpur

FOLLOWING the success of his three sold-out concerts in Malaysia in 2019, Hong Kong “Heavenly King” Andy Lau is poised to make history once again after a five-year hiatus.

This time, he will deliver four consecutive nights of spectacular concerts in Kuala Lumpur, thrilling fans with even more electrifying performances. Lau’s brand-new world tour “Today...is the Day” will take place at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil on Oct 24, 25, 26, and 27 at 8pm.

The tour is set to visit various cities in China, including Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore. However, due to Lau’s tight schedule, the concert tour will only cover numerous places at the moment, making the concerts in Kuala Lumpur especially cherished.

The “Today...is the Day” World Tour offers a breathtaking new production, crafted by an experienced world-class production team. Featuring state-of-the-art lighting technology and mesmerising visual effects, this concert promises an audiovisual feast with attention to detail, providing audiences with the ultimate performance experience.

“It is not just a musical extravaganza but also an extraordinary fusion of art and technology. Every moment will be filled with awe and emotion, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in a dazzling display of lights and Lau’s captivating super hits,” concert organiser Star Planet said in a statement today.

Lau’s music has long captured the essence of an era, featuring timeless classics like It’s Not a Crime For a Man to Cry (nan ren ku ba bu shi zui), The Dream I’m Pursuing (wo he wo zhui zhu de meng), Ice Rain (bing yu), Thank You for Your Love (xie xie ni de ai), Forget Love Potion (wang qing shui), Love You Forever (ai ni yi wan nian), The Day We Spent Together (yi qi zhou guo de ri zi) and The Fate of Next Life (lai sheng yuan), among many others.

Each song is a vessel for countless fans’ youthful memories. As these familiar tunes play, they unlock the gates to the past, transporting the audience back to those unforgettable years. Lau will once again bring everyone together, sharing a beautiful musical journey that unites hearts in his distinctive way.

Jointly presented by Maybank and MYEG, organised by Star Planet, with Infinitus as co-organiser, tickets for “Today...is the Day” Andy Lau Concert Tour 2024 in Malaysia will go on sale starting on July 7 at 12pm. Ticket prices start from RM388.