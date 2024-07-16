ARTIST Nigel Sense, an Australian who currently resides in Penang, has set his heart on captivating art enthusiasts by capturing the essence of Pulau Tikus in “just three words” and a “paletteful of colours”.

His dissonant interpretation of Penang, using a coffee shop in Pulau Tikus as his backdrop, promises a unique visual experience. Largely known for his humorous, idiosyncratic and distinctive overlays, Sense brandishes his stylistic display of colours unapologetically. Through his art, one can get the sense that he is energetic, raw and uninhibited.

“You will often find me with my iPad in hand, waiting for a train or bus, always drawing. It is a bit of an obsession. If I have 10 minutes free, I will do a drawing on my iPad.

“It is my style of meditation, the finger gliding over the screen, the line chasing the finger. Those feel relaxing to me. It is the total opposite of when I am in the studio, where it is fast, quick brush strokes with loud music. Once I start, I hate stopping.”

NYC vibe

Drawing inspiration from American abstract expressionists and 1960s pop artists, Sense’s work sometimes hints at Ellen Priest’s method with its translucent overlays. While he admires Priest’s work, he often creates with Jean-Michel Basquiat and Kenny Scharf’s influences in mind.

“I think my work has a very 80s New York subway vibe to it.”

There is rhythm, movement and immediacy of daily life that burst through the dynamic colours of the canvas, merging personal experiences with a pulse on urban life.

“I love to explore the human condition and engage in social commentary through art.”

As for the exhibition’s title, “Kopi Jackfruit Monkey” perfectly captures Sense’s playful approach to blending local culture with quirky elements.

“It is a collection of artworks that reflect my daily life in George Town, the kopitiams I frequent, the lively markets and the rhythm of everyday life near my studio.”

Kopi refers to the strong black coffee, which he is served whenever he visits his favourite coffee shop, jackfruit for its tropical abundance in the region and monkeys, sometimes spotted in the area, for its lively, untamed spirit of the place which adds a spontaneous touch to his work.

Compelling narratives

Speaking about his artwork, Sense shared he deliberately leaves the edges of the canvas raw, making the canvas itself part of the artwork.

“My pieces often feature everyday objects and scenarios, elevated to the extraordinary through vivid colours and dynamic compositions. Bold strokes and layered textures transform ordinary experiences into compelling visual narratives.”

He also loves imperfection, explaining: “I embrace imperfection. It is like building a sandcastle for hours just to enjoy watching it crumble.”

This process reminds one of how the kolam or rangoli, intricate designs made of coloured rice by Hindus during Deepavali, are carefully constructed and then, casually destroyed afterwards, adding a touch of impermanence to the whole artistry.

“I am not after perfection. I am after freedom. I love Salvador Dali’s quote: ‘Have no fear of perfection. You will never reach it”.’

He opined that his paintings are colourful, bright and joyful, something that used to bother him because he wanted to be darker and moodier.

“But then, I realised that spreading joy and happiness is amazing. That is what my paintings are about, celebrating the everyday.”