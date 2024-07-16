ARTIST Nigel Sense, an Australian who currently resides in Penang, has set his heart on captivating art enthusiasts by capturing the essence of Pulau Tikus in “just three words” and a “paletteful of colours”.
His dissonant interpretation of Penang, using a coffee shop in Pulau Tikus as his backdrop, promises a unique visual experience. Largely known for his humorous, idiosyncratic and distinctive overlays, Sense brandishes his stylistic display of colours unapologetically. Through his art, one can get the sense that he is energetic, raw and uninhibited.
“You will often find me with my iPad in hand, waiting for a train or bus, always drawing. It is a bit of an obsession. If I have 10 minutes free, I will do a drawing on my iPad.
“It is my style of meditation, the finger gliding over the screen, the line chasing the finger. Those feel relaxing to me. It is the total opposite of when I am in the studio, where it is fast, quick brush strokes with loud music. Once I start, I hate stopping.”
NYC vibe
Drawing inspiration from American abstract expressionists and 1960s pop artists, Sense’s work sometimes hints at Ellen Priest’s method with its translucent overlays. While he admires Priest’s work, he often creates with Jean-Michel Basquiat and Kenny Scharf’s influences in mind.
“I think my work has a very 80s New York subway vibe to it.”
There is rhythm, movement and immediacy of daily life that burst through the dynamic colours of the canvas, merging personal experiences with a pulse on urban life.
“I love to explore the human condition and engage in social commentary through art.”
As for the exhibition’s title, “Kopi Jackfruit Monkey” perfectly captures Sense’s playful approach to blending local culture with quirky elements.
“It is a collection of artworks that reflect my daily life in George Town, the kopitiams I frequent, the lively markets and the rhythm of everyday life near my studio.”
Kopi refers to the strong black coffee, which he is served whenever he visits his favourite coffee shop, jackfruit for its tropical abundance in the region and monkeys, sometimes spotted in the area, for its lively, untamed spirit of the place which adds a spontaneous touch to his work.
Compelling narratives
Speaking about his artwork, Sense shared he deliberately leaves the edges of the canvas raw, making the canvas itself part of the artwork.
“My pieces often feature everyday objects and scenarios, elevated to the extraordinary through vivid colours and dynamic compositions. Bold strokes and layered textures transform ordinary experiences into compelling visual narratives.”
He also loves imperfection, explaining: “I embrace imperfection. It is like building a sandcastle for hours just to enjoy watching it crumble.”
This process reminds one of how the kolam or rangoli, intricate designs made of coloured rice by Hindus during Deepavali, are carefully constructed and then, casually destroyed afterwards, adding a touch of impermanence to the whole artistry.
“I am not after perfection. I am after freedom. I love Salvador Dali’s quote: ‘Have no fear of perfection. You will never reach it”.’
He opined that his paintings are colourful, bright and joyful, something that used to bother him because he wanted to be darker and moodier.
“But then, I realised that spreading joy and happiness is amazing. That is what my paintings are about, celebrating the everyday.”
Nomad’s existence
True to his nomadic tendencies, the Wollongong-born artist’s works have also travelled far and wide. Besides having his works displayed throughout Australia, collectors across continents, from Asia to North America, have been attracted to his work and actively acquired his pieces. Most notable was his bespoke artwork livery commissioned by Porche Australia to commemorate its 70th anniversary in the country. These works were minted into non-fungible tokens and auctioned in the digital art marketplace with proceeds going to the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art. He also participated in prestigious events such as the Colombo Art Biennales and Sydney Contemporary (2022).
“I have always loved two things in life: travel and art. Combining these, my wife and I have travelled the world, stopping in particularly inspiring locations such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam and India to set up a studio and paint.”
Alluding to his travel days as the foundation for his paintings, Sense calls it “going fishing”– not for fish, but for inspiration.
Sense also commented that travelling throughout Asia always felt like home to him, even more so than Australia.
“People often ask me why that is and to be honest, I do not really know. It is like falling in love, you just know.
“Since my first visit to Asia, I have been drawn back over and over again. It is no surprise that my current work is inspired by living in Penang,” he explianed.
Do not miss this opportunity to dive into Penang’s culture through the eyes of Sense’s Kopi Jackfruit Monkey.
Sense’s solo exhibition is part of the George Town Festival and will run from July 19 to 28 at Fiesta by Beaverly Chill Indoor in Penang.