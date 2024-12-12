Japanese creative trend promotes emotional balance

NAGOMI art, also known as pastel Nagomi art, was founded in 2002 by Hosoya Norikatsu under the Japan Pastel Hope Art Association. The word nagomi means harmony in Japanese and this art form reflects its name by promoting peace and emotional balance. Nagomi art teacher Jenny Ho Sau Yee sees it as more than just an art form – it carries a meaningful social mission as it aims to bring joy, connection and a sense of well-being to individuals and communities. Ho said over the years, it has been widely adopted for personal healing as a form of community-building and even as a professional tool for therapists, educators and caregivers. Sensory experience Nagomi art incorporates unique techniques such as using soft pastels applied directly with fingers to create gentle, soothing artworks. The blending of colours by fingers makes it a tactile and sensory experience, allowing participants to express emotions freely while fostering mindfulness and relaxation.

Their vibrant colours and powdery texture make it easy to explore emotions and create layers of depth unlike drawing that requires precision. Nagomi art offers profound therapeutic benefits that go beyond creating beautiful artworks, including: Emotional calm and mindfulness The simple act of blending pastel powders with fingers fosters a sense of tranquility, helping individuals calm their minds and focus on the present. This meditative process naturally reduces stress and encourages mindfulness. Increased positivity Completing a gentle, colourful piece of art within a short time can boost confidence and bring joy. The soft tones and harmonious designs evoke hope and positivity, uplifting the creator’s mood. Self-discovery and growth Nagomi art allows individuals to express their inner emotions through colours and shapes, helping them gain deeper insights into themselves. Sharing these artworks with others nurtures a sense of connection and self-love.

Slower pace The process of Nagomi art is calming – blending the pastels with fingers requires slow, deliberate movements, which naturally slows the mind. Ho said Nagomi art provides a gentle, tactile way to connect with emotions and express them visually. “The process begins with identifying and acknowledging your feelings. Once the emotion is recognised, you can select colours that resonate with it, your own unique palette that reflects your personal emotional state. This thoughtful choice of colours becomes the foundation of your artwork, allowing you to give form to emotions through soft pastel strokes. “As you blend the pigments with your fingers, the act itself becomes soothing and meditative, encouraging self-reflection and emotional release. Through the non-verbal, creative expression, Nagomi art serves as a therapeutic tool and helps individuals process complex emotions, foster acceptance and gain clarity, ultimately promoting inner peace and emotional balance,” she said. Accessible art Ho said Nagomi art is designed to be accessible to everyone. The techniques are simple and the results are surprisingly beautiful, even for beginners.