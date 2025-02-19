Before lifting the curtains, Aska sat down with theSun for a pre-concert chat about music, performing and his upcoming concert.

After two hiatus and a short stint in 2013, the duo finally called it quits in 2019 as Aska embarked to embrace his journey as a soloist fully. With an impressive resume as a musician, Aska is back on the road for his tour and he is set to play in KL for his adoring fans this Sunday.

Before finding success as a soloist, Aska was part of a musical duo, formed in the late 70s, called Chage and Aska. Between irregular releases and a budding solo career, the duo’s popularity peaked in the 1990s.

The early 90s saw the then-young artiste rise to fame as his hit Hajimari Wa Itsumo Ame , a single from his second solo album, hit the radio waves and won hearts.

A native of Ono, Onojo, Fukuoka in Japan, Shigeaki Miyazaki, professionally known as Aska, began his symphony in the late 80s as an artiste.

PERFORMING live is a source of inspiration for many artistes but for one who has been doing it his entire career, it represents the zenith of the musical life.

Where do find your inspiration?

At random, I would pick up some CDs and start listening. Whatever songs that I am listening to, I get influenced by them. I take “tips” from the music I am listening to.

How does your music/sound differ from being a soloist and a duo?

Nothing has changed really. My sound as a duo and soloist has remained the same, including the vibe.

What was the idea behind your tour name (Who is Aska?!)? Is is a euphemism for self-discovery or an opportunity for new listeners to discover your music?

The tour name has a double meaning. It is for the younger generation to discover me and it was also inspired by an incident with David Foster when he appeared on my programme Aska Featuring Davie Foster Premium Concert. Before going on air, they had a meeting and he asked “Anyway, who is Aska?”. It may have been a joke but that is one of the incidents that inspired the name.

How do you decide your set list for your show?

I have been performing for almost 45 years. There will be some songs from my many years of singing.

Do you have any special arrangements or surprises for your fans?

I would sing the same songs but differently. I would get a little creative and surprise my fans.

What kind of songs do you like to perform, an upbeat song or ballad?

I like to perform a healthy mix of both. There will be upbeat songs and ballads. Everything.

What is your favourite song to perform on stage?

Yah, Yah, Yah. I wrote that song in a cold country.

Are there any local artistes that you would like to collaborate with in the future?

Right now, I do not know much about the local artistes but I would like to learn more about them and I am looking forward to collaborating with them too.

What message do you hope your fans take away from your show?

I want them to be entertained. So, I would like them to have fun and enjoy.

What would you like to say to your Malaysian fans?

Since 1990s, I have been wanting to come to Malaysia but I have not had the chance yet. Finally, I found an opportunity to come here and I am looking forward to the concert. I will do my best to make it a successful concert.