Audiophile’s choice

Top gaming headsets for an immersive experience

Find out the best headsets that could give you an immersive experience

WHEN it comes to gaming, you could simply use a regular pair of headphones picked up from a thrift shop. However, your everyday set may not provide enough immersive audio and an integrated microphone for online multi-player games. While you could enhance your headphones with a dedicated microphone, dealing with additional cables can be, not to mention messy. This is where gaming headsets come into play. Instead of buying separate equipment, an off-the-shelf solution with all the necessary features can greatly simplify setups. Gamers need good headsets. The best gaming headsets not only have an appealing design and provide superior audio quality but also offer added comfort during extended gaming sessions. Nevertheless, not all gaming headsets are the same – some prioritise sound quality, while others focus on comfort or boast extended battery life. Some gaming headsets work with multiple consoles and computers and it makes sense to find one that is compatible with different setups. Given the vast array of gaming headsets available, we have compiled a brief list of some of the best head gear to save you time.

JBL Quantum 910 The Quantum 910, JBL’s flagship gaming headset, is the pinnacle of the Quantum headphone line and captivates with its stunning design. It wirelessly transmits 3D audio via precision-tuned 50mm drivers designed by JBL’s expert audio engineers. This wireless headset offers a top-notch spatial sound that dynamically tracks head movements, enhancing situational awareness. Active noise cancellation ensures uninterrupted immersion by blocking external distractions. Designed for professional gaming, the Quantum 910 is both durable and comfortable for extended sessions. With an impressive 39-hour battery life, a quick 3.5-hour recharge time and the option to play while charging, it is the ideal choice for marathon gaming sessions.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro perfectly blends comfort with top-tier audio quality. Featuring Razer’s Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers, THX Spatial Audio and a detachable HyperClear Supercardioid Mic, this headset ensures a truly immersive gaming experience. The Razer BlackShark V2 is a fine choice for budget-conscious gamers, offering excellent sound quality with its cable connection. It supports USB connectivity through the included THX sound card or a basic 3.5mm port. While some gamers may prefer the reliability of a wired connection to avoid latency and battery concerns, the non-detachable cable could be seen as a drawback. Additionally, the THX sound card’s lack of compatibility with the Xbox might also be a disadvantage for some users, although most prefer using the built-in 3.5mm port on the controller for a direct connection.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless The SteelSeries Nova Pro Wireless is the flagship model of the very popular Arctis line of gaming headphones for PlayStation and Xbox. These professional-grade headphones deliver immersive sound with powerful bass extension and active noise cancellation, letting gamers focus on the action rather than household noise. Nova Pro Wireless’ cutting-edge wireless base station can connect to two sources at once, making it unique. Gamers can easily connect their PlayStation or Xbox console to a PC or Nintendo Switch. This source-switching feature lets users simply use the same headphones on multiple platforms. This model also features a 10-band parametric equaliser and the base station lets users customise their audio settings. With line-in and line-out minijacks, it allows for customised gaming. Additionally, the base station charges the headset’s removable batteries. Including two batteries, the “Infinity Power System” lets gamers charge a spare while playing, allowing them to switch without interruption.

Astro A50 The Astro A50 is a favourite among gaming professionals, regularly ranking in the top 10 and being seen at major eSports events such as EVO and the League of Legends World Championship. These headphones, distinguished by its distinctive logo, are well-known for its comfort, with super-soft earmuffs ideal for long gaming sessions. Tuned for lifelike sound with detailed localisation and equipped with 3D and Dolby Audio support, the A50s provide a competitive edge by enhancing situational awareness. These headphones, which include a built-in MixAmp, optimise the mix of chat and game audio, ensuring that critical team communication is not missed. Users can adjust the volume balance between game sound and chat using easy-access buttons on the side. The A50 is also a versatile choice for professional-quality headphones compatible with PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X, PC/Mac and current and next-gen consoles.