Negeri Sembilan KPDN issues 81 notices under Ops Kesan 4.0

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living issued eighty one Price Information Verification Notices under Ops Kesan 4.0 from January first to August seventeenth.

Director Muhammad Zahir Mazlan confirmed that inspections covered eighty one business premises across four hundred five types of daily necessities.

“No elements of profiteering were found during the inspection, which included items like the four hundred twenty five gramme canned sardines, five hundred gramme condensed milk, nine hundred gramme packet drinks, cocoa powder and standard chicken,” he stated.

He explained that Ops Kesan 4.0 prevents parties from raising prices indiscriminately or using revised Sales and Service Tax rates for profiteering.

Muhammad Zahir revealed only one complaint was received about price labelling under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 during this period.

The operation included all business categories from manufacturers to retailers to ensure orderly price movements.

“Inspections were also carried out on essential goods to ensure orderly price movements in line with stipulated regulations,” he added.

The state KPDN will not tolerate any traders who raise prices indiscriminately. – Bernama