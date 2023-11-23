BabyMonster members confirmed

YG Entertainment has officially confirmed the lineup details for the debut of BabyMonster. Contrary to initial reports, the group will be debuting with a six-member lineup, excluding Ahyeon due to personal reasons.

While there is a possibility of Ahyeon joining the group in the future, she will not be part of the group’s debut. Responding to the recent speculations surrounding BabyMonster’s debut lineup, a representative from YG Entertainment conveyed that further information will be provided in due course.

This concise statement from the entertainment powerhouse has heightened anticipation among fans, adding an intriguing layer to the unfolding narrative surrounding the highly anticipated debut of BabyMonster.

This debut is a significant milestone for YG Entertainment, as BabyMonster marks the first girl group introduced by the company in nearly seven years, following the success of global star Blackpink.

The multinational group comprises members from Korea, Thailand and Japan, emphasising diversity in its lineup. Originally slated for a September debut, YG Entertainment decided to delay the launch by two months to ensure meticulous selection of the title track.

BabyMonster is set to make its official debut on Nov 27 at midnight KST, creating heightened anticipation among fans worldwide.