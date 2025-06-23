Balletic grace in John Wick spin-off

Ana de Armas pirouettes into action with stylish, blood-splattered bang in Ballerina

Eve (De Armas) trains in the deadly traditions of the Ruska Roma, blending grace with lethal precision in her quest for vengeance.

THE vast John Wick Cinematic Universe is a place where grief is fuel and everyone owns a bulletproof suit and here, Ballerina struts in as a sleek, blood-splattered interquel with surprising elegance. Set between Parabellum and Chapter 4, this spin-off serves not only as connective tissue but also as a vehicle to introduce a fresh, revenge-driven protagonist into the world of coin-flipping, vow-bound assassins. And, yes, she dances. And yes, she kills, often at the same time.

Put on your dancing shoes Helmed by Len Wiseman, a director best known for his stylish entries in the Underworld series, the film brings its signature flair to a new kind of assassin: one trained to pirouette before pulling the trigger. While the premise sounds like something cooked up in a fever dream – assassin ballerinas taking on underground cults – the execution (pun very much intended) is grounded in the franchise’s distinct visual style and code-of-honour absurdity. It must be said the beginning of Ballerina is a bit of a slow burn. The first act leans heavily on exposition, world-building and wistful flashbacks. For those expecting instant mayhem, the setup may feel like waiting too long for a gun to go off. However, once the shoes are laced and the bullets start flying, the film snaps into place like a well-choreographed fight scene. The pacing issues early on are quickly forgiven thanks to an increasingly engaging plot, stylish kills and one-liner-filled banter from characters both new and familiar. Fans of the franchise will find plenty to geek out over, while newcomers will likely appreciate the sheer audacity of a film that treats pointed shoes like deadly weapons.

Armas surprises and slays There was some scepticism when Ana de Armas was announced as the lead in an action-heavy John Wick spin-off. Known for her dramatic roles and subtle emotional range, few expected her to carry a full-blown action flick, much less one that requires both emotional depth and the stamina to survive close-quarters combat in heels. But surprise, surprise: she delivers. De Armas glides through the film’s many combat sequences with intensity and physical commitment. Her character’s transformation from vengeful trainee to full-blown threat feels earned and her performance never falls into caricature. She holds her own amid seasoned action vets, proving that yes, a ballerina can suplex someone through a table without breaking form.

Bombs, ballet and brotherhood Ballerina is, in part, a Trojan horse for a Keanu Reeves appearance. And that is perfectly fine. While the franchise’s beloved Baba Yaga does not hog the spotlight, his presence is undeniably a crowd-pleasing highlight. The film smartly uses his character to anchor the story, rather than distract from it. Still, viewers should temper expectations, this is not John Wick 5.5 and the focus never strays far from Eve’s own revenge arc. That said, for anyone walking into the cinema thinking “I just want to see John Wick fight someone again,” rest assured: patience will be rewarded. Beyond the gun-fu and shadowy assassins, Ballerina also dips into themes of legacy, betrayal and identity. While it does not spend too long philosophising (this is not The Godfather), the script does offer moments of emotional clarity amid the chaos. Family ties and buried secrets lend the film a layer of depth, making the action sequences more than just stylish mayhem. Still, the real highlight remains the inventive choreography. From close-quarter knife fights in velvet theatres to shootouts framed like a ballet recital gone terribly wrong, Ballerina injects some much-needed creativity into the modern action genre. It understands what the Wick-verse does best: turn violence into performance art.

Watch it for the Wick, stay for the wreckage Ballerina succeeds because it knows what it is. It is not here to rewrite the formula, it is here to dance all over it in blood-soaked tights. De Armas proves herself more than capable in the action arena, the choreography is top-notch and the world-building continues to deepen the Wick lore in ways that feel exciting and absurdly operatic. Yes, the early pacing could have been snappier. Yes, some characters exist purely as cannon fodder. And yes, the entire concept teeters dangerously close to parody at times. But none of that matters when the third act kicks in and Ballerina fully embraces its role as a stylish, standalone thrill ride. Whether you are here for the Keanu cameo or just to watch a ballerina blow up a village of killers, Ballerina delivers. Just remember: do not expect a masterpiece. Expect carnage with class and that is more than enough.