Explore locally handmade crafts this festive season

Jadi Batik’s Chrismas ornaments are available in multiple colours.

The focal point in a home that is decorated for Christmas is the tree and it is “tradition” to follow a theme. Most homes would normally choose popular Christmas themes such as Scandinavian yuletide, maximalism, classic red and green, whimsical or 1920s vintage. So this year, why not embrace a concept with a local twist? We are talking locally-made Christmas ornaments instead of mercury glass or porcelain ones. This Christmas, decorate your tree while embracing the Malaysian identity with handmade batik ornaments that is eco-friendly and sustainable. Christmas-themed batik motifs These unconventional ornaments are made by Jadi Batik, a souvenir shop that opened in 1976 and later, transformed into a batik handicraft centre. Its range of ornaments include Christmas baubles, heart-shaped and five-pointed star ornaments, which are all made with batik fabric.

Truly a handmade product, these ornaments are handsewn. The designs on the fabric are made by batik artisans from the east coast of Malaysia at Jadi Batik, located in Jalan Inai, KL. Jadi Batik owner and managing director Colin Yong, who inherited the business from his parents in 2003, said they started making batik ornaments two years ago. “We have developed a few Christmas-themed motifs, including snowflakes, jingle bells, deer and Christmas trees. We started by making the fabric. “We used the block printing method on cotton fabric and we (created) dresses and shirts first – before expanding into soft furnishings, tablecloths and table runners,” he said, adding that the leftover fabrics sparked the idea to create Christmas ornaments. Yong explained instead of throwing away the fabrics, Jadi Batik made decorative ornaments with them.

Limited edition There are only 100 of these ornaments, which are available in red, green and blue colours. “This batik product is very niche or unique – and it is a way to preserve our culture,” said Yong. Batik ornaments by this souvenir shop combines eastern and western cultures. The festive decorations are eco-friendly and not mass-produced, which makes each of these pieces exclusive. Talking point Most of their customers are expats who love adding Malaysian elements to their tree.