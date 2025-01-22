BERJAYA Hospitality Group took home the Gold Award at this year’s Putra Aria Brand Awards, under the Transportation, Travel & Tourism category.

The accolade follows the group’s impressive track record, having previously snagged the Bronze Award at the 2021 Putra Brand Awards, Silver at the 2022 Putra Aria Brand Awards and another Silver at the 2023 Putra Aria Brand Awards.

With the Gold Award in 2024, Berjaya celebrates its fourth consecutive recognition upon being chosen by the people.

“This award is a significant accomplishment that deserves to be celebrated and we are deeply grateful for the recognition. Thank you to everyone who voted for Berjaya Hospitality Group as one of the most trusted names in travel and hospitality.

“We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to all our guests for choosing Berjaya Hospitality Group as their preferred brand for unforgettable holiday experiences,” said Berjaya Hospitality Group general manager Pravir Mishra.

The group has achieved extraordinary growth since its opening in 1985, operating over 34 hotels and resorts across 21 destinations in eight countries.

Most recently, the company has repositioned itself from Berjaya Hotels & Resorts, having several development plans to further its presence in key holiday destinations worldwide.

As for the Putra Aria Brand Awards, the award was established in 2022 by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia to highlight branding efforts across all segments.

The award is also one of the two recognitions endorsed by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation as its Brand Champion Partner, supported by the Malaysian Advertisers Association, Media Specialists Association and Malaysian Digital Association.