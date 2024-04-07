Blackpink’s Lisa rocks in new single

BLACKPINK’S Lalisa (Lisa) Monaban is back with a bang, reminding everyone why she is a global sensation with her latest single Rockstar.

The upbeat track marks her first solo release under her self-owned label Lloud and RCA Records following her departure from YG Entertainment (YGE), a South Korean multinational entertainment agency.

In 2021, Lisa released her first EP, Lalisa, with two tracks, Lalisa and Money, and she also collaborated with Ozuna, DJ Snake and Megan Thee Stallian for the song SG in the same year.

Rockstar is a bold declaration of her star power. Produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee, the track is layered with hip-hop beats and electronic dance music, accompanied with boastful lyrics that emphasises her larger than life persona.

The chorus confidently asserts: “Gold teeth sittin’ on the dash. She a rockstar,” showcasing her commanding presence in the music scene.

Lisa proudly flaunts her culture and country Thailand in the Rockstar music video as she filmed in the busiest Chinatown in the world, Bangkok, and paid each store 20,000 baht (RM2,560) for the disturbance.

Since Blackpink’s debut in 2016, Lisa and the girls Jennie, Jisoo and Rose have shattered numerous records, becoming one of the biggest pop groups worldwide.

In 2022, they made history as the first K-pop girl group to headline Coachella after their debut stage at the music festival in 2019.

Earlier this year, Lisa signed a solo deal with RCA and announced the formation of her new management company Lloud.

The decision by all four members to not re-sign with YGE as soloists has given them greater control over their individual careers.

While Lisa is yet confirmed if Rockstar will be part of a solo album, fans are eagerly anticipating more projects from her.

In addition to her music career, Lisa will be making her acting debut in season three of the critically acclaimed HBO series The White Lotus, that is set in Thailand. – Hallyubeat