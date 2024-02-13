Blades, guns and gloves

IN order to properly rebuild 1997’s Final Fantasy VII (FF7) for a modern gaming audience, Square Enix looked at the successful entries of the more modern games in the franchise.

Instead of entirely leaving behind turn-based gameplay, 2020’s Final Fantasy VII: Remake melded old and new together, delivering a hybrid system that keeps the adrenaline-pumping high-octane action while still giving players the freedom that comes with turn-based gameplay.

An aspect that plays a big role in Remake’s action are its weapons. Just like the small amount of “limit breaks”— special moves that cause extreme damage — the weapons in Remake are also limited.

Coupled with how the game only gives access to four characters (five if we count Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade), the pool players can play in is very shallow.

In the original FF7, each character had 16 weapons that could be acquired in a multitude of ways, but in this game, there are only six weapons per character.

For this article, the focus is on the best weapon each character can get their hands on in Remake and what gamers can expect in the upcoming sequel.

Hardedge

Lead character Cloud Strife’s hardest-hitting oversized sword, the Hardedge, can be purchased halfway into Remake’s story and by the end, it will boast the highest damage out of all his weapons.

It also comes with the ability called “Infinity’s End”, which causes damage and staggers enemies.

A close contender is the Twin Stinger, but it lacks the damage output and due to Strife being a melee fighter that needs to get in close to deal massive damage and stagger, the Hardedge is a much better fit.