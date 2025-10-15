Blending beauty with sustainability

Mrs Earth Water International runner-up Jurisha Dheepasharni aims to continue advocating for eco-conscious lifestyle

Jurisha aims to reach young Malaysians with her environmental efforts. — ALL PICS BY ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN

BEAUTY pageants are often criticised for their emphasis on physical appearance. From arguments of superficiality to sexism, critics claim that its existence reinforces outdated views of femininity on women and girls. While pageants do adhere to conventional beauty standards, they also provide a platform for women to champion themselves and important causes. Mrs Earth Water International runner-up 2025 Jurisha Dheepasharni’s journey illustrates this. Since receiving her title, the 43-year-old Selangor native has been utilising her platform to advocate for sustainability, inspiring eco-conscious living habits locally.

“Beauty pageants today are no longer just about appearances. They are powerful communication vehicles. They bring together women from diverse backgrounds, united by a cause. “Through media exposure, community engagements and global reach, pageants such as Mrs Earth spotlight urgent environmental issues and inspire collective action,” Jurisha

told theSun at Studio 9 (Passionate World). Fresh from representing Malaysia, she opens up more about her plans to further advocate for eco-conscious lifestyle choices among young Malaysians. What led to your participation in this beauty pageant? As a certified hypnotherapist, I have always believed that a healthy mind leads to healthier choices for us and the planet. My work in mental wellness has shown me that when people are more mindful and emotionally balanced, they become more conscious of their habits, including how they consume, waste and care for the environment. With this foundation and my ongoing involvement in sustainability initiatives and community service, joining Mrs Earth felt like a natural extension of my purpose. The pageant’s focus on environmental consciousness resonated deeply with me – it beautifully blends beauty, advocacy and mindful living.

How do you plan to utilise your newfound platform to promote environmental issues? I will continue collaborating with environmental NGOs, schools and corporate partners to drive awareness and behaviour change through talks, campaigns and clean-up drives. I also aim to inspire others, especially youth and working professionals, to integrate conscious living into their daily routines because small actions create big impacts. What are the key messages you like to impart? Every action counts, as sustainability is not about perfection but consistency. You do not need to be an activist to care. Change starts with one choice. Additionally, I hope to show that beauty is about impact and true beauty shines when it uplifts people and the planet. Malaysia has a role to play in protecting biodiversity and reducing waste.

Is there a specific age group you are targeting? My primary focus is on youth and young professionals aged 15 to 35. This group is digitally engaged, impressionable and positioned to shape future norms whether in fashion, consumption or leadership. At the same time, I aim to reach adults through workplace sustainability initiatives. Speaking of which, what are your views on ‘fast fashion’ and the impact it has on the environment? Fast fashion is one of the pressing environmental threats today, from overconsumption to textile waste and carbon emissions. It encourages a disposable culture. I advocate for mindful fashion choices: reusing, upcycling and supporting ethical brands. I have also integrated sustainability into my own wardrobe by repurposing materials. Do you think pageants are partly responsible for the environmental impact of the fashion industry? While beauty pageants do showcase fashion, they are increasingly evolving toward conscious collaborations. Pageants today are starting to feature eco-designers and sustainability segments. As contestants and titleholders, we have the power to influence this shift by promoting sustainable fashion. It is a shared responsibility and we must lead by example.