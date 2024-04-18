Bobby and Chanwoo of iKon reveal enlistment dates

K-POP sensations iKon’s Bobby and Chanwoo have disclosed their imminent military enlistment plans. On April 6, the duo’s management agency 143 Entertainment made public the dates for their respective enlistments. Bobby is scheduled to begin his military service on May 21, with Chanwoo following suit on May 27.

The agency extended gratitude to iKonic, the devoted fan base of iKon, for their unwavering love and support. The announcement underscored Bobby and Chanwoo’s upcoming enlistments, urging fans to continue showering them with encouragement and well-wishes throughout their military tenure.

Furthermore, the agency clarified that there would be no official events held on the days of Bobby and Chanwoo’s enlistments, citing concerns over safety and crowd management. They emphasised the necessity for a private enlistment process to avert any potential mishaps or disturbances.

The statement contained a heartfelt acknowledgement of the fans’ understanding and concluded with a note of appreciation. It expressed hopes for Bobby and Chanwoo’s successful completion of their military obligations and conveyed wishes for their well-being throughout their service period.